BREAKING: Puerto Rico rocked by fresh magnitude 6.0 earthquake 

Quake-stunned Puerto Rico hit by another 6.0-magnitude temblor

The earthquake hit as the island's residents were already reeling from a series of major temblors this week, including one with a 6.4 magnitude Tuesday that was the biggest in a century.
Image: Puerto Rico
A man sits on a shade in the street where structures are collapsed after a previous earthquake struck Guanica, Puerto Rico, on Jan. 7, 2020.Carlos Giusti / AP file

Breaking News Emails

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.
SUBSCRIBE
By Nicole Acevedo

A magnitude 6.0 temblor hit Puerto Rico on Saturday morning as the island's residents were already reeling from a series of major quakes this week, including one on Tuesday that was the biggest in a century.

The latest quake has caused even further damage, mainly in areas around the southern coast where hundreds of homes and schools had already collapsed from the Tuesday temblor that had a magnitude of 6.4.

Saturday's quake also left at least 5,000 customers without power, according to the island's power authority.

Witnesses said the temblor caused concrete debris from damaged buildings to topple into the streets.

This is a breaking story; check back for updates.

Image: Nicole AcevedoNicole Acevedo

Nicole Acevedo is a staff reporter at NBC News Digital where she reports, writes and produces content for NBC Latino and NBCNews.com.