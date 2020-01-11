Quake-stunned Puerto Rico hit by another 6.0-magnitude temblor

By Nicole Acevedo
A magnitude 6.0 temblor hit Puerto Rico on Saturday morning as the island's residents were already reeling from a series of major quakes this week, including one on Tuesday that was the biggest in a century.
The latest quake has caused even further damage, mainly in areas around the southern coast where hundreds of homes and schools had already collapsed from the Tuesday temblor that had a magnitude of 6.4.
Saturday's quake also left at least 5,000 customers without power, according to the island's power authority.
Witnesses said the temblor caused concrete debris from damaged buildings to topple into the streets.
This is a breaking story; check back for updates.