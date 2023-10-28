Paloma's school was next to a garbage dump, and people reportedly called it “a place of punishment,” Wired reported, with limited electricity, internet and computers. Children sometimes didn't have enough to eat.

“Radical” is based on the way Juárez Correa applied an experimental teaching method that he saw online from Sugata Mitra — an Indian professor who won a $1 million TED prize in 2013. Mitra developed a teaching method that used computers to inspire children to learn on their own and with groups of students, instead of conventional teacher-led classes.

In the movie, Derbez explains to his students on the first day of school that their own potential will make them the best students in the world, as Juárez Correa told his students, according to the Wired article.

Derbez said that unlike idealistic teachers who establish themselves authoritatively at the front of the class, his character makes his mark on students as a peer or a friend.

"He doesn’t want to show off. He wants to be hidden in the back. He doesn’t want to lead," Derbez said. "There’s a scene in the movie where he takes out of the classroom the desk because he doesn’t want to be the authority figure in the classroom."

Fans in the U.S. will remember Derbez from another teaching role, in the 2022 Oscar-winning movie "CODA." His character as a teacher in “Radical” may connect with viewers emotionally like Robin Williams did in “Dead Poets Society,” Edward James Olmos in “Stand and Deliver” or Sidney Poitier in “To Sir, with Love.”

Access to economic and educational resources is correlated with success on standardized tests, with U.S. recent data showing a wide gap between the haves and have-nots: The New York Times reported that students from families in the top 20% of earners were seven times more likely than those in the bottom 20% to score at least 1300 on the SAT, which could open the door to the top colleges nationwide.

That the students in Matamoros defied the lack of advantages is what makes the real-life story so compelling — and inspiring.

Derbez said the movie features characters like Lupita (Mia Fernanda Solis) and Nico (Danilo Guardiola) who are based on composites of real student experiences from Juárez Correa’s classroom.