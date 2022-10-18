U.S. to provide aid to Cuba to help in Hurricane Ian recovery efforts

The Biden administration is providing Cuba with $2 million in funding for emergency relief to help with the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, the State Department announced Tuesday.

This follows a rare request made by Cuba’s government in September asking for emergency assistance, after the Category 3 hurricane plowed through the western part of the island.

The aid will go through the U.S. Agency for International Development, for emergency relief to those in need in communist-run Cuba.

“The United States is providing to the Cuban people critical humanitarian aid to trusted international partners working directly with Cubans whose communities were devastated by the storm,” State Department spokesperson Ned Price said in an emailed statement.

The statement said the U.S. will work with “trusted, independent organizations operating in the country who have a long presence in hurricane-affected communities.”

Cuba’s Foreign Minister Burno Rodriguez responded on Twitter.

“We appreciate humanitarian assistance offer made by the U.S.,” he wrote. “This material contribution that is worth 2 million USD, channeled through the International Federation of Red Cross, will add up to our recovery efforts in support of the victims of the ravages caused by #HurricaneIan.”

The U.S. has offered Cuba aid in the past, which has been declined. In 2008, George Bush offered Cuba up to $5 million after two powerful hurricanes. Cuba's leader Fidel Castro at the time, rejected the offer saying, the U.S. had caused billions of dollars in damages with the embargo. He wrote in a column that the U.S. does not understand “that the dignity of a people has no price.”

The hurricane caused Cuba’s outdated electrical grid to collapse and left the entire country in the dark for days. Cuba’s electrical grid was already in desperate need of repair. Throughout the island there were sporadic protests during those dark nights without power which were met with a crackdown by authorities.

The mostly rural province of Pinar del Rio that was in the path of the hurricane was devastated and much of it is still without power. Around 63,000 homes were damaged and up to 7,000 were lost.

Even before the hurricane, Cuba was in the midst of its worst economic crises in decades with power outages that last over 12 hours and shortages in food and medicine. The effects of the pandemic on tourism and Trump-era sanctions that Biden has largely kept in place have worsened the island’s already inefficient centrally-planned economy.

The State Department said they are reviewing applications from organizations such as the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) to provide this assistance.

“The United States will continue to monitor and assess humanitarian needs in coordination with our trusted partners and the international community, and we will continue to seek ways to provide meaningful support to the Cuban people, consistent with U.S. laws and regulations,” Price’s statement said.

Follow NBC Latino on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.