AUSTIN, Texas — Anticipation of a 2020 Texas ballot featuring the Castro twins fizzled Wednesday when Rep. Joaquín Castro decided against running for the U.S. Senate.
Castro, D-Texas, announced to Hearst Newspapers that he will not challenge the state's senior senator, John Cornyn, a Republican in his third term. He said if he did run again it would be for something that takes him back to Texas.
“Right now, I’m going to focus on my work in the House of Representatives. I’ve been doing what I feel is important and meaningful work here,” Joaquín Castro told the Express-News.
Joaquín Castro is the twin brother of Julián Castro, who is seeking to be the Democrats’ 2020 presidential nominee. Julián Castro had predicted a more election in Texas and a swell of interest in the primary if he and his brother were both on the ballot.
Joaquín Castro is his brother's presidential campaign chairman.
Joaquín Castro is a member of the House Intelligence Committee, which is one of the key committees has been part of the congressional investigations of Russian influence in U.S. elections and of the Trump campaign and administration.
The committee oversees intelligence agencies and the Department of Homeland Security.
Joaquín Castro also is chairman of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus and has been outspoken on Trump’s immigration policies. He was the lead sponsor on a legislative measure to rescind President Donald Trump’s declaration of a national emergency at the border.
According to the Texas Tribune, several reporters on Cornyn's weekly conference Wednesday learned of Castro's decision when they overheard Castro tell a reporter who forgot to mute his phone line that he's "gonna pass" on challenging Cornyn.
