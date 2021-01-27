Rep. Joaquin Castro to Pres. Biden: DACA recipients need healthcare coverage

Democratic Rep. Joaquín Castro is urging President Joe Biden to allow DACA recipients to get health coverage under the Affordable Care Act, particularly the more than 200,000 who are essential workers.

Castro and 93 other House members who signed a letter dated Tuesday pressed for the change as part of the response to the Covid-19 pandemic, saying it not only benefits the DACA recipients but the general public too.

The letter was addressed to Biden and Norris Cochran, acting secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services.

“Access to Covid-19 testing and treatment for DACA recipients and their U.S. citizen children is absolutely critical during this pandemic, particularly for the 202,500 DACA recipients employed as essential workers on the front lines to keep our country healthy and running,” Castro stated in the letter.

By rule, DACA recipients are kept from enrolling in Obamacare because they are not considered “lawfully present.” But Castro said DACA recipients are treated as lawfully present for other federal programs, and is urging the Biden administration to repeal the present rule.

Changing the rule also would make DACA recipients eligible for Medicaid and the Children's Health Insurance Program, or CHIP, both publicly funded, income-based assistance programs. The lawmakers said the administration should make that clear to states after removing the prohibition.

With the rule in place, a pool of young healthy adults are excluded, “the exact type of participants that Congress sought to encourage” to buy health insurance through the ACA, Castro stated.

The DACA program, started by former President Barack Obama in 2012, allowed immigrants who lack legal status but who had come to the country as young children to remain legally in the country, work or go to school. Former President Donald Trump tried repeatedly to end DACA, but failed.

Castro said in his letter that rescinding the prohibition would allow about 650,000 DACA recipients to get care under through ACA marketplaces.

The signatories asked for a response in 30 days and urged it be done in the first 100 days of the administration. The lawmakers said additional delay during the pandemic “puts the health of DACA recipients, their families and the wider community at risk.”

