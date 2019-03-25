March 25, 2019, 6:30 PM GMT By Nicole Acevedo and Associated Press

WASHINGTON — Rep. José Serrano, a 16-term Democrat from the South Bronx, has announced he has Parkinson’s disease and will retire at the end of his term.

“After my diagnosis, I initially planned to continue my work representing the people of the South Bronx far into the future — a responsibility that brings me great joy," said the Congressman in a statement. "Although this disease has not affected my work in Congress, over the last few months I’ve come to the realization that Parkinson’s will eventually take a toll, and that I cannot predict its rate of advancement."

Serrano, 75, said he hopes to serve during the remainder of his term in the 116th Congress and does "not intend to seek re-election in 2020."

As chairman of a House Appropriations subcommittee with jurisdiction over the departments of Justice and Commerce, Serrano plans to focus on advancing climate change research, working towards a fairer justice system and assuring an accurate 2020 Census count until his term ends.

The Bronx politician of Puerto Rican descent, who has been serving in Congress since 1990, is considered to be one of the foremost defenders of Puerto Rico, the U.S. territory where he was born.

After Hurricane Maria hit Puerto Rico, Serrano supported legislation to establish an independent commission, similar to the one created after 9/11, to investigate the federal response to Hurricanes Irma and Maria in Puerto Rico.

He also vowed to fight back against any efforts from the Trump administration to divert hurricane relief funds to pay for a border wall.

"As an appropriator, I’ll do everything in my power to stop it,” said Serrano on Twitter two months ago.

In his statement, he also cited his efforts to end the bombing of the island of Vieques, Puerto Rico, as part of U.S. training exercises, in the early 2000's.

Serrano’s Monday announcement came shortly after a New York City councilman, Ritchie Torres, announced he’d run for the congressional seat in the strongly Democratic district.

