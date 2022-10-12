Venezuela is searching for missing after a massive landslide leaves at least 43 dead

CARACAS, Venezuela — Rescuers worked to clear rocks and mud from the streets of a north-central city in Venezuela on Tuesday, three days after it was hit by a massive and deadly landslide, and expanded their search for any bodies buried under the sludge.

Officials raised the death toll from the slide in Las Tejerias to at least 43 and warned that it could go up further as bodies are found downstream from the hardest-hit neighborhoods. Crews extended their search perimeter to include that area, along a river located about a mile (2 kilometers) outside the city.

At least 56 people were said to be missing, and some local residents have joined in the hunt for them.

Magaly Colmenares said she was with a group of firefighters that recovered the body of her grandson Monday from a house swamped by mud. The corpse was taken to a health center that has been pressed into service as a morgue.

“He was buried with a man who tried to help him and his 3-month-old sister,” Colmenares said. “I found my angel, and we have to look for his little sister too.”