After hurricanes tore through Texas, Florida and many Caribbean islands and an earthquake shook Mexico, celebrities from all industries have been declaring their support for those affected. You can now add Ricky Martin and Beyonce to that growing list.

Earlier this week, Martin, a Puerto Rico native, appeared on “Ellen” to describe the horrible conditions many Puerto Ricans are facing following Hurricane Maria and to ask people to help the island.

“We were destroyed by a hurricane and it’s been very difficult,” Martin said on the show. “Right now, there is no water, there is no electricity, there is no food. There is no medicine. There is no diesel for the generators that will make the hospital work. People are dying. So, as a Puerto Rican, as the American that I am, I’m here to ask for your help.”

File photo of Ricky Martin, Feb. 26, 2017, in West Hollywood, Calif. Willy Sanjuan / Invision/AP

With clear emotion in his voice, the singer then described his own difficulties contacting his brother on the island and his inability to help his sick father who can’t leave because of the damage done to Puerto Rico’s airports.

And Martin’s efforts to raise awareness about Puerto Rico’s crises are already having an effect.

Ellen DeGeneres handed Martin an $80,000 check from Cheerios and General Mills to donate to Martin’s relief fund for Puerto Rico.

Related: Marc Anthony and Jennifer Lopez Together for Puerto Rico

Martin also directed viewers to donate on his YouCaring crowdfunding website. As of now, YouCaring’s Hurricane Relief fund for Puerto Rico has raised roughly $1.35 million of its $2 million goal with the help of more than 17,000 donors.

Martin assured that donations will go toward supplying people on the island with bottled water, mosquito repellent, baby wipes, and sanitizer, diapers, canned foods, baby formula, pet food, blankets, pillows and towels.

Beyonce is using her global platform to help hurricane and earthquake victims.

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Singer Beyonce performs during The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. Larry Busacca / Getty Images for NARAS

Thursday night, Beyonce dropped a surprise single, which featured her singing in Spanish, English and French to a remix of J. Balvin and Willy William’s “Mi Gente,” to raise money for relief efforts, according to The Associated Press.

The video has garnered 2.2 million views on YouTube so far.

The song incorporates several nods to the plight affecting the Caribbean, Mexico, Florida and Texas. Beyonce even urges people to action with one of the song’s English verses: “Lift up your people, from Texas, Puerto Rico, dem islands to Mexico.”

Like Martin, Beyonce’s end goal is to help those affected by the recent natural disasters receive the help they desperately need.

“I am donating my proceeds from this song to hurricane relief charities to Puerto Rico, Mexico and other affected Caribbean islands,” Beyonce announced on her website.

Along with listing links to a variety of relief organizations you can donate to support Mexico, the Caribbean and Florida, the Houston native also included organizations to support her hometown.

Follow NBC Latino on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.