Hate crimes against Latinos, including last year's shooting massacre in El Paso, Texas, increased in 2019, while the overall number of hate-motivated killings hit its highest level since tallies of them began being collected in the early 1990s, an FBI report released Monday showed.

Out of 51 hate-motivated killings in 2019, 22 of those who were killed — almost half — were victims of the El Paso massacre on August 3, 2019. Most of the victims killed were Latinos. Authorities have said that the gunman was targeting Hispanics when he drove hundreds of miles to El Paso and shot multiple people at a Walmart.

Twenty-two people died in the massacre that was investigated as domestic terrorism and a 23rd person died from his injuries in 2020.

Before the attack, authorities said the gunman had posted a hate-filled racist manifesto, decrying the "invasion" of Mexican immigrants to the United States.

Anti-Hispanic hate crimes, which includes robberies, assaults and other crimes, rose to 527 last year, up from 485 in 2018, an 8.7 percent increase, according to the report.

The number of hate crimes against Blacks dropped slightly, from 1,943 to 1,930, while the number of religion-based hate crimes, mostly targeting Jews and Jewish institutions, increased 7 percent. Those against a person based on sexual orientation were relatively stable.

In total, 55.8 of the hate-crime incidents, according to the FBI, were motivated by bias against race, ethnicity or ancestry.

There were 7,314 hate crimes last year, up from 7,120 the year before — and approaching the 7,783 of 2008. The FBI’s annual report defines hate crimes as those motivated by bias based on a person’s race, religion or sexual orientation, among other categories.

Improved reporting of hate crimes may account for some increase in numbers, but law enforcement officials and advocacy groups have little doubt more hate crimes are being committed.

The data is based on voluntary reporting by police agencies across the country. Last year, only 2,172 law enforcement agencies out of about 15,000 participating agencies across the country reported hate crime data to the FBI, the bureau said.

After the attack in El Paso, residents told NBC News the nation had to address the racism behind the largest killing of Latinos in modern history.

“It’s clear it was not just a random attack, said Marisa Limón Garza, deputy director of the Hope Border Institute, shortly after the killings last August. "It’s clear that this cannot be called someone with a mental illness. This illness is racism and xenophobia.”

