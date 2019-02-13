Feb. 13, 2019, 4:38 PM GMT By Nicole Acevedo

Mexican actor Jorge Antonio Guerrero, who played Fermín in Alfonso Cuarón’s Oscar-nominated “Roma,” will finally be able to join the film’s cast and crew at the award ceremony of a lifetime.

Guerrero had applied thrice for a visa to enter the United States and was denied each time. But with a little help from Netflix, the actor was able to finally get the visa he needed just in time.

Netflix, which distributed “Roma,” worked with the U.S. Embassy in Mexico on behalf of the actor to secure him a non-immigrant visa. In addition to the visa, Guerrero also obtained his ticket to attend the Academy Awards on Feb. 24 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Due to the previous visa problems, Guerrero had already missed gala screenings of the film and the Golden Globes — at which “Roma” won best director and best foreign film.

The Cuarón-directed film is expected to win big at the Oscars since it landed 10 nominations, including best picture and best director.

In the film, Guerrero plays the love interest of Yalitza Aparicio’s Cleo. The role earned Aparicio a nomination for best actress.

“I’m really happy. Hopefully, and I say this with my whole heart, Yalitza wins the Oscar,” Guerrero told Mexico’s Quien. “Imagine that! I’m thinking more about that.”

Other Oscar nominations for “Roma” include best adapted screenplay, best foreign language film and best supporting actress for Marina de Tavira.

