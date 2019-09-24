Breaking News Emails

By Gwen Aviles

The Latin Recording Academy announced the nominees for the 20th annual Latin Grammy Awards on Tuesday and Spanish artists Alejandro Sanz and Rosalía are leading the pack with eight and five nominations, respectively.

Sanz, who has already received the Latin Grammy for Album of the Year three times — more times than any other artist — is nominated twice in the Record of the Year category for “Mi Persona Favorita” with Camila Cabello and “No Tengo Nada.” He is also up for Grammys in the Song of the Year, Best Pop Song and Best Long Form Music Video categories.

Rosalía, whose sophomore album “El mal querer” is a fusion of flamenco and R&B infused tracks, won two Latin Grammy Awards in 2018. This year, she’s been nominated for awards in the Record of the Year, Best Pop Song and Best Urban Song categories.

Both Sanz and Rosalía are veterans of the award ceremony and are from Spain, highlighting some recent discussions about whether singers from the European country are Latinx, as the term refers to people who are of Latin American descent. However, Billboard defines Latin music as any song whose lyrics are at least 51 percent in Spanish and musicians point to the cross-cultural influences that Latin American music has had on Spanish music and vice-versa — traditionally drawing listeners across the continents through the common language.

Other nominees include Draco Rosa, who returned to music eight years after producing his last original project with a rock album titled “Monte Sagrado.” The album is nominated for Best Rock Album and his song, “Hotel de los Encuentros” has been nominated for Best Long Form Video.

While J Balvin and Bad Bunny, who are part of the top 10 most streamed artists worldwide, were barely represented in this year’s Grammy Awards nomination list, the pioneering artists have been nominated for six Latin Grammy Awards in total.

See below for the full list of nominees:

Record of the Year:

“Parecen Viernes” — Marc Anthony

“Verdades Afiladas” — Andrés Calamaro

“Ahí Ahí” — Vicente García

“Kitipun” — Juan Luis Guerra 4.40

“Querer Mejor” — Juanes Featuring Alessia Cara

“La Plata” — Juanes Featuring Lalo Ebratt

“Aute Couture” — Rosalía

“Mi Persona Favorita” — Alejandro Sanz & Camila Cabello

“No Tengo Nada” — Alejandro Sanz

“Cobarde” — Ximena Sariñana

Song of the Year:

“Calma” — Pedro Capó, Gabriel Edgar González Pérez & George Noriega, songwriters (Pedro Capó)

“Desconstrução” — Tiago Iorc, songwriter (Tiago Iorc)

“El País” — Rubén Blades, songwriter (Rubén Blades)

“Kitipun” — Juan Luis Guerra, songwriter (Juan Luis Guerra 4.40)

“Mi Persona Favorita” — Camila Cabello & Alejandro Sanz, songwriters (Alejandro Sanz & Camila Cabello)

“No Tengo Nada” — Alejandro Sanz, songwriter (Alejandro Sanz)

“Quédate” — Kany García & Tommy Torres, songwriters (Kany García & Tommy Torres)

“Querer Mejor” — Rafael Arcaute, Alessia Cara, Camilo Echeverry, Juanes, Mauricio Montaner, Ricardo Montaner & Tainy, songwriters (Juanes Featuring Alessia Cara)

“Un Año” — Mauricio Rengifo, Andrés Torres & Sebastián Yatra, songwriters (Sebastián Yatra Featuring Reik)

“Ven” — Fonseca, songwriter (Fonseca)

Best Pop Song:

“Bailar” — Leonel García, songwriter (Leonel García)

“Buena Para Nada” — Paula Arenas, Luigi Castillo & Santiago Castillo, songwriters (Paula Arenas)

“Mi Persona Favorita” — Camila Cabello & Alejandro Sanz, songwriters (Alejandro Sanz & Camila Cabello)

“Pienso En Tu Mirá” — Antón Álvarez Alfaro, El Guincho & Rosalía, songwriters (Rosalía)

“Ven” — Fonseca, songwriter (Fonseca)

Best Urban Fusion/Performance:

“Tenemos Que Hablar” — Bad Bunny

“Calma (Remix)” — Pedro Capó & Farruko

“Pa’ Olvidarte (Remix)” — ChocQuibtown, Zion & Lennox, Farruko Featuring Manuel Turizo

“Con Calma” — Daddy Yankee Featuring Snow

“Otro Trago” — Sech Featuring Darell

Best Urban Music Album:

Kisses — Anitta

X 100PRE — Bad Bunny

Mi Movimiento — De La Ghetto

19 — Feid

Sueños — Sech

Best Urban Song:

“Baila Baila Baila” — Ozuna & Vicente Saavedra, songwriters (Ozuna)

“Caliente” — J Balvin, René Cano, De La Ghetto & Alejandro Ramirez, songwriters (De La Ghetto Featuring J Balvin)

“Con Altura” — J Balvin, Mariachi Budda, Frank Dukes, El Guincho, Alejandro Ramirez & Rosalía, songwriters (Rosalía & J Balvin Featuring El Guincho)

“Otro Trago” — Kevyn Mauricio Cruz, Kevin Mauricio Jimenez Londoño, Bryan Lezcano Chaverra, Josh Mendez, Sech & Jorge Valdes, songwriters (Sech Featuring Darell)

“Pa’ Olvidarte” — René Cano, ChocQuibtown, Kevyn Cruz Moreno, Juan Diego Medina Vélez, Andrés David Restrepo, Mateo Tejada Giraldo, Andrés Uribe Marín, Juan Vargas & Doumbia Yohann, songwriters (ChocQuibTown)

Best Alternative Music Album:

Latinoamericana — Alex Anwandter

Discutible — Babasónicos

Bach — Bandalos Chinos

Prender Un Fuego — Marilina Bertoldi

Norma — Mon Laferte

Best Traditional Tropical Album:

Andrés Cepeda Big Band (En Vivo) — Andrés Cepeda

Vereda Tropical — Olga Cerpa y Mestisay

Lo Nuestro — Yelsy Heredia

A Journey Through Cuban Music — Aymée Nuviola

La Llave Del Son — Septeto Acarey

Best Singer-Songwriter Album:

Acústica — Albita

Contra El Viento — Kany García

Amor Presente — Leonel García

Algo Ritmos — Kevin Johansen

Intuición — Gian Marco

Best Ranchero/Mariachi Album:

Mi Persona Preferida — El Bebeto

Sigue La Dinastía… — Alex Fernández

Más Romántico Que Nunca — Vicente Fernández

Indestructible — Flor De Toloache

Ahora — Christian Nodal

Best Norteño Album:

Por Más — Bronco

Las Canciones De La Abuela — Buyuchek

Mitad Y Mitad — Calibre 50

Percepción — Intocable

Amo — La Maquinaria Norteña

Best Long Form Music Video:

“Anatomía De Un Éxodo” — Mastodonte

“Piazzolla, Los Años Del Tiburón” — Astor Piazzolla

“Hotel De Los Encuentros” — Draco Rosa

“Lo Que Fui Es Lo Que Soy” — Alejandro Sanz

“Déjame Quererte” — Carlos Vives

Gwen Aviles

Gwen Aviles writes for NBC News' Latino, Out, BLK and Asian America verticals.  