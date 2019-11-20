Rosalía makes Grammy history: This Best New Artist nominee sings en español

Spanish artist Rosalía is nominated for two Grammys, including what looks to be a historic first.
Rosalía received a Best New Artist nomination, a first for an all Spanish-language artist. Her second studio album, "El Mal Querer," was nominated for Best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album days after it took home all the Latin Grammy awards it was nominated for — including Best Album Of The Year, one of the top awards of the night, and Contemporary Pop Album Of The Year.
Between her wins and her nominations, Rosalía brand of music —blending the traditional sounds of flamenco and classical music with mainstream sounds such as pop, reggaeton and trap — is hitting a chord with music fans and critics.
The Morning Rundown
In April, Rosalía spoke to NBC News about her distinctive musical style.
"I have no prejudices or think that one music is better than another. Flamenco is my great passion, but I also love to experiment in the studio, explore with the sounds, so it is natural and organic," she said. "Urban music is part of my references as well as classical music [and] other kinds of music from my country and even Jamaican music."
In the "Best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album" category, Rosalía's contenders could not not be more different from each other.
All-female mariachi group Flor De Toloache, Puerto Rican indie artist iLe, acclaimed Latin trap and reggaeton singers Bad Bunny and J Balvin were all nominated in the same category.
Bad Bunny is nominated twice in the category for his Latin Grammy-winning debut album, titled “X100PRE,” and for "Oasis" — a joint album he did with Colombian reggaeton artist J Balvin, produced by top urban music producers Tainy and Sky.
Global Latin urban music star Maluma landed a Best Latin Pop Album nomination for his fourth studio album "11:11," which the artists described as "the best album of my life" since it includes collaborations with Ricky Martin and Madonna as well as "salsa produced by the greatest Sergio George."
Pop star Camila Cabello and Dominica-Trinidadian rapper Cardi B are among the Latinos who received Grammy nominations as well as Canadian singer-songwriter Jessie Reyez, who is of Colombian descent, as well as the Mexican acoustic guitar duo Rodrigo y Gabriela.
Follow NBC Latino on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.