‘It’s true!’: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez confirms engagement to boyfriend Riley Roberts

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez will soon have another title besides congresswoman: bride!

The New York representative and her longtime boyfriend, Riley Roberts, are engaged. Ocasio-Cortez, 32, confirmed her engagement on Twitter on Thursday, retweeting a Business Insider reporter who announced the news.

“It’s true! Thank you all for the well wishes,” the lawmaker tweeted.

In another tweet, Ocasio-Cortez also shared that Roberts proposed “about a month ago” in Puerto Rico.

According to Business Insider, the couple met when they were undergraduate students at Boston University in 2011. They dated in college, but broke up when they were done with school. Roberts then moved to Arizona.

The two then rekindled their romance when he moved to New York.

In a 2018 interview with Vogue, she described meeting her soon-to-be-husband “in true nerdy fashion.” They ran into each other at a weekly Friday afternoon conversation hosted by the university’s dean.

Ocasio-Cortez rarely posts about her relationship. However, she did wish her followers a merry Christmas by sharing a Boomerang of her and Roberts with her dog, Deco.

An earlier version of this story appeared on Today.com.

