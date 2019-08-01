Breaking News Emails
A 32-year-old Salvadoran man died in New Mexico Thursday while in the custody of Customs and Border Protection.
CBP said in a statement Thursday afternoon that it was saddened to report that a 32-year-old man from El Salvador was pronounced dead that morning in Lordsburg, New Mexico.
The man, who was not identified in the statement, had been taken into custody Wednesday night around 9 p.m. by El Paso Station Border Patrol agents and was being processed at the station in Lordsburg “when he fell into medical distress,” CBP said.
The agency said attempts to revive the man were unsuccessful and expressed condolences to the man’s family.
CBP said it was “committed to the health, safety and humane treatment of those in our custody” and that the death was under review.
The Department of Homeland Security’s Office of the Inspector General, the government of El Salvador and members of Congress have been notified about the death, the statement said.
The man's death comes after the deaths of multiple migrants in immigration custody in recent months, including several children.