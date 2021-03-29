San Antonio readies to shelter thousands of children who have crossed the border

SAN ANTONIO — Catholic Charities of San Antonio said Monday that vetting has begun for at least 350 volunteers who answered a call for help in anticipation of the arrival of thousands of children who have crossed the U.S.-Mexico border.

San Antonio is expecting about 2,400 children who have been transported from Customs and Border Protection custody or custody in more temporary shelters.

The Biden administration is renting the Joe Freeman Coliseum, an arena in the city owned by Bexar County, where San Antonio is located, to house the children.

Tara Ford, a spokeswoman for Catholic Charities, part of the archdiocese of San Antonio, said Monday afternoon that volunteers who answered the local media request for assistance are undergoing criminal background checks. Meanwhile the organization will start working out shifts for the volunteers to assist with arriving children.

Ford said response from people in the community wanting to volunteer was swift and some 500 to 1,000 ultimately could be used.

The organization has said volunteers that are bilingual are helpful, but those who only speak English won't be turned away.

Arrivals of the children were initially expected early Monday morning but that later shifted. Ford directed people who want to volunteer to the Catholic Charities' website.

"We are trying to make sure we are ready to go," she said.

The Joe Freeman coliseum is used for the city-county stock show and rodeo, but also is a venue for concerts, trade shows and sports events. It also has been used as a Covid-19 testing site, prepped for potential hospital overflow as Covid-19 hospitalizations rose and to house hurricane refugees, among other things.

Catholic Charities was contacted by the federal government to assist with and coordinate volunteers. Other groups and agencies also are involved.

Catholic Charities of San Antonio helped reunite families after the Trump administration intentionally separated children from their parents as part of a zero tolerance border policy. Some of those children have not yet been reunited with parents.

The border has seen a spike in arrivals of unaccompanied children, and their arrivals have led to dueling congressional visits to South Texas.

Democrats led by Rep. Joaquín Castro, D-Texas, went to a facility in Carrizo Springs on Friday to check on the treatment of the children who were being he there and inquired about needs of the workers caring for them. They criticized former President Donald Trump for dismantling the asylum system, saying it contributed to the spike in border crossings.

Sens. Ted Cruz and John Cornyn, both Texas Republicans, led a group of Republican senators to the Rio Grande Valley where they criticized President Joe Biden's immigration policies as responsible for the rise in arrivals. The Trump administration had expelled children who arrived without parents, using a law regarding the pandemic to do so.

NBC News reported that Trump's administration didn't take action and instead were "sitting on their hands" when the Biden's transition team and career officials warned of the need for more shelter space for arriving children who were crossing the border.

