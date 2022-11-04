Selena Gomez documentary receives praise for mental health honesty

Fans of Selena Gomez, known as Selenators, flooded social media on Friday to compliment the celebrity for being so transparent about her mental health journey following the release of her documentary "My Mind & Me."

The film, which debuted on Apple TV+ on Friday, portrays Gomez’s struggles with lupus, mental illness and stardom. The documentary's title began trending on Twitter on Friday as people shared their emotional reactions.

“words can’t describe how proud I am of her. She’s definitely one of the most strongest people I’ve ever known," one fan wrote on Twitter. "Selena, I’m so proud of you, I’m so grateful and happy to call you my idol because you are such an example to follow. I love you so much, thank you.”

“My Mind & Me’ doc is so touching and incredibly inspiring," another fan tweeted. "I love how she opens up about her struggles with both mental and physical health. The way she treats everyone in arms length like an old friend. The way she’s so passionate about being kind & spreading love.”

"Selena Gomez’s new documentary is amazing. It’s powerful, empowering, real, and raw," another fan echoed. "It’s so emotional and powerful, I’m truly speechless."

Some praised Gomez for her authenticity.

"My mind & me was so good and authentic," another fan wrote. "Selena is so private about her mental issues and this documentary just proves WHY she’s perfect to advocate mental health awareness."

Others called her an inspiration.

One fan tweeted: "I’ve just finished to watch “My Mind And Me”. All I want to say is thank you Selena for being an incredible inspiration for all of us, I’m so proud to support you. The documentary is a masterpiece. #MyMindandMe"

Social media creator Remi Bader was also among those sharing their reaction to the film.

"Anyone who struggles with mental health issues should watch this– The mind is more powerful than anything else," she wrote in her Instagram story. "Her speaking out so publicly in such a vulnerable way will help people in so many ways."

Taylor Swift, who Gomez described in a Rolling Stone interview as her "only friend in the industry," also gave kudos to her friend.

She shared the trailer to her Instagram story, and wrote "So proud of you– love you forever."