Her fans have long considered Selena a superstar, but Hollywood will catch up to them with a star on its Walk of Fame next month.

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce announced this week that a Nov. 3 ceremony will be held to dedicate a star to Selena Quintanilla, the late Grammy-winning singer whose music broke open doors for many Tejano and other Latino entertainers and for women and whose songs such as "Bidi Bidi Bom Bom" and "Como La Flor" have become classics.

Selena performs on stage at Six Flags AstroWorld's Southern Star Amphitheater on July 31, 1994. Howard Castleberry / Houston Chronicle via AP file

The chamber said her star will be the 2,622nd on the Walk of Fame. The ceremony will be held Friday, Nov. 3 at 6:30 p.m. Selena’s sister, Suzette Quintanilla, will accept the star on her behalf, the chamber said.

It will be placed in front of the Capitol Records building. Selena released her first studio album with Capitol EMI.

Selena had already been chosen to be part of the class of 2017 to receive a star, but date of the dedication ceremony had not been set until now.

“Since day one of Selena’s selection into the Walk of Fame, not a day went by that we were not asked by fans when Selena would get her star,” said Ana Martinez, producer of Walk of Fame ceremonies in a statement. “This day has come and fans from around the world will rejoice in her well-deserved honor.”

In an earlier interview with NBC News, Martinez, known as the "mayor" of Hollywood, said she anticipated a lot of excitement - it will be "crazy," she said - about the prospect of Selena getting a star. "People love her," she said.

That smile so genuine Remembering nuestra #Selena on the 28th anniversary of her debut album ️️#SelenaQuintanilla pic.twitter.com/HKeozGivZz — HONEY GERMAN (@HoneyGerman) October 17, 2017

Actress Eva Longoria, also receiving a star this year, is scheduled to emcee the ceremony along with Hollywood chamber president and CEO Leon Gubler and Eric Garcetti, mayor of Los Angeles. Longoria grew up in Corpus Christi, Texas, where Selena had lived since she was a young girl. Selena was born in Lake Jackson, Texas.

“This day is finally becoming a reality and we cannot be happier. We are grateful Selena's life has been an inspiration to so many and we hope it will continue to encourage people to follow their dreams." Selena’s family said in a statement posted by Suzette Quintanilla on her official Facebook page.

Selena was reaching super stardom when the president of her fan club murdered her at age 23. She had sold out concerts at the Astrodome. She was beginning to “cross over” and become known to non-Latino audiences when she was killed.

For those who can’t attend, the ceremony will be live-streamed on www.walkoffame.com.

The honor is one of many that have been given to Selena since her death, from a movie about her life that starred Jennifer Lopez to likenesses of her in Madame Tussaud’s wax museums to a cosmetics line by MAC Cosmetics, a recent Google Doodle and the many young girls who carry her name, including singer/actress Selena Gomez.

