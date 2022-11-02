Sal Perez got his start in "Sesame Street" right out of college as a production coordinator in 2006.

Sixteen years later, Perez, 38, is making history as the beloved children's show's first Latino executive producer, ushering in a new season — the show's 53rd — on Thursday.

“I did film school, and I never thought that I would be doing TV that was positive for kids,” Perez, a first-generation Mexican American who grew up in California's Bay Area, told NBC News. “It’s such a big responsibility that I sometimes try not to think about it.”

"Sesame Street" holds a special place for generations of Americans who learned numbers and letters — as well as kindness and tolerance — through a show that helped pioneer diversity and positive representations of many groups, including Latino characters.

Sonia Manzano, who played the iconic Maria on "Sesame Street" for 44 years, told NBC News several years ago that when she got on the show, "I thought, wow, maybe there’s another kid somewhere who was like me, just looking for a moment of recognition and sanctuary."

From Manzano's and Emilio Delgado's portrayals of Maria and Luis to a new generation of cast members that include Cuban American actor Suki Lopez, Brazilian American actor Christopher Costa and newcomer Olivia Perez, Sal Perez hopes to build off that legacy.

Creating ‘a feeling of community’

In his new role as executive producer, Perez wants to continue creating stories with the “Sesame Street” characters “that so many kids love and families trust” while instilling “a feeling of community” and a sense of belonging.

“I hope to bring in as many new voices as possible into the fold of 'Sesame Street' as a family,” he said. “We want to show stories that are relevant to kids of today that kind of move with the culture.”

The 53rd season of “Sesame Street” kicks off with the characters painting a mural to celebrate the people who live in the neighborhood. But monster fairy Abby is having a hard time finding a paint color that accurately represents her fur color.

A scene from the first episode of season 53 of "Sesame Street." Richard Termine / Sesame Workshop

But muppets Tamir, who is Black, and Ji-Young, who is Korean American, step in to teach Abby about mixing colors to create the perfect shade.

“I’m so proud that was part of the first season that I was in this new role,” Perez said, adding that he has a printed version of the mural in his office. “We wanted kids to watch the show and feel reflected, feel like we were being authentic to experiences of kids of all backgrounds.”

Becoming a dad — and seeing the show’s ‘magic’

Though Perez has worked at “Sesame Street” for a long time, it’s only been in the last three years since he had his own child, he said, that he’s experienced firsthand “what our content, the magic, that it actually does.”

“She can watch it with me and learn; it helps her development,” Perez said. Even though his daughter is 3 and can’t read, he still pauses the show when his name comes up in the credits to let her know that’s “dada’s name.”

A perk of being a dad to a young child and working at “Sesame Street” is being able to watch parts of the show with her before they air. “In real time, you get to hear her reactions, or what jokes landed, what lessons she’s taking from it,” he said.

Perez recalled watching a rough cut from the new season’s second episode, in which Rosita, a bilingual monster muppet from Mexico, is playing superheroes with Elmo and Abby.

Elmo and Abby suggest Rosita’s superpower should be related to her Spanish-language skills, but Rosita says speaking Spanish isn’t the only thing that makes her special.