Sister of migrant teen who drowned in Rio Grande reunites with her mom

HOUSTON — Roxana Muñoz, 16, saw her younger brother for the last time nearly four weeks ago while attempting to cross the Rio Grande River to be reunited with their mother in Texas.

The siblings had embarked on a monthlong trek from Honduras to the U.S.-Mexico border alongside two cousins, all minors. On the night of April 9, they crossed the Rio Grande River. They all survived except Cristopher Alvarado Sabillón, 14. His body was found floating on the Mexican side of the river four days later.

"The current was very strong. It separated us," Roxana told Noticias Telemundo. When she was trying to keep her youngest cousin from drowning, "I began to drown," Roxana said in Spanish. "The current took me very far," and she lost sight of her brother and other cousin.

Roxana, who doesn't know how to swim, recalled getting into the river at 8 p.m. and getting out at 1 a.m. "That's when I saw my cousin, but I didn't find my brother," she said.

The surviving minors spent weeks in Health and Human Services custody. They were all reunited with their families this week.

On Wednesday, Roxana was finally able to hug her mother in a bittersweet reunion.

Her mother, Roxana Sabillón, waited for her at the William P. Hobby Airport in Houston with flowers and chocolates. Sabillón, who had not seen her daughter since she immigrated to the U.S. in 2016, embraced Roxana tightly and told her how much she loved her and how much she had missed her.

With love and affection”, Roxana Sabillón wrote to her daughter in the flower bouquet she gave her when the 16-year-old arrived at the William P. Hobby Airport. Damià Bonmatí

But following the emotional reunion, Roxana learned her brother Cristopher had been found dead.

"I can't talk about it right now. In fact, I can't," the 16-year-old said while trying to remain calm after being asked about her brother.

“I did not expect that news, but I am happy to see my family again,” she added.

Over the past fiscal year, border patrol agents have searched for more than 7,000 migrants who’ve been reported missing, Noticias Telemundo reported.

A funeral car brought Cristopher’s body from Mexico to the U.S. on Tuesday. The vehicle crossed through the Eagle Pass bridge, which stands above the spot Cristopher drowned.

On Friday, family and friends attended Cristopher’s wake at a funeral home in Houston ahead of his burial Saturday.

Roxana Sabillón at her son Christopher's wake in Houston on April 29, 2022. Damià Bonmatí

They spent weeks raising money online and at stoplights to pay for the expenses related to Cristopher’s death. They also sold homemade Honduran food.

'I really needed my mom'

Roxana, Cristopher and their cousins had been living with their grandparents in Honduras for several years after their respective parents left for the U.S.

"I really needed my mom. I haven't been with her since I was little. I needed my mother's affection, for her to help me with many things," I felt like a nobody in Honduras," Roxana said on Wednesday, while sitting across from a small altar dedicated to her brother at her mother's home. "I thought that by coming here with them, I could somehow improve myself."

That's what led her to convince her brother and cousins to head to the U.S.

“He was just another son to me.” Leslie Sabillón looks at the altar dedicated to his nephew Cristopher in his mother's home. Damià Bonmatí

“I asked my grandparents to not say anything to my mother until we were very close,” Roxana said. "I did not want to worry her because I knew she would not agree to have us come like this — alone, without anyone, without money."

Amid the tragedy, Roxana still hopes to build a better future for herself in the U.S. alongside her family.

"I want to go to school. In Honduras, I was not studying because of insecurity. As I turn 18, I want to fill my brain with as much information as I can at school," she said, adding that in a few years she envisions herself "graduated and helping my family."

