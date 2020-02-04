Latino Democrats in Congress are bringing guests to the State of the Union address on Tuesday whose presence embody the disdain many of them hold for Trump’s policies on immigration, Puerto Rico, climate change, health care, veterans and economic issues, like a higher minimum wage.
Some of the guests are women whose children have suffered under those policies.
For example, New York Rep. Nydia Velázquez’s guest is Jessica Moraima Ventura Pérez, the mother of Jaideliz Moreno Ventura, 13, whose death is blamed on the lack of a functioning hospital as well as medical equipment in Vieques, Puerto Rico, where she lived.
Hurricane Maria wiped out the island’s only hospital when it ravaged the island in 2017, and emergency funds to rebuild it were approved shortly after her death.
“My daughter fought for her life for over five hours, the least I can do for her is fight for us to have access to a decent health system,” Ventura Pérez told NBC News in Spanish.“Maybe if someone else would have fought for us to have a hospital, my daughter would be here with us today,” she said, adding that her daughter dreamed of joining the U.S. Army, like her father, an Iraq War veteran.
Velázquez described the delay in medical services for Vieques as “symptomatic of how the Trump administration has so callously treated Puerto Rico, first after Maria, and now, following the earthquakes.”
"This president does not understand that one has to value human life," Velázquez told NBC News. "The least I can do is honor this girl's memory and remind everyone that when there is a natural disaster, all Americans are expected to come together and help."
Another mother, María Lidia Meza Castro, 41, an asylum-seeker, is the guest of Rep. Jimmie Gómez of California. She was photographed pulling her two daughters away from a smoking tear gas canister at the border wall at Tijuana, Mexico, in November 2018.
Meza Castro, 41, of Honduras, a mother of nine, arrived at the border with five of them. She was able to enter the U.S. and request asylum only after Gómez and Rep. Nanette Díaz Barragán, D-Calif., accompanied her to the checkpoint.
“As the Trump administration continues to attack our immigrant communities and spread vicious lies about their character, I can’t think of a more critical time in our history to have a brave woman like Maria in the very chamber where the president will deliver his State of the Union address,” Gómez said in a statement.
Rep. Jesus "Chuy" García of Illinois chose his guest to bring more light to an issue that he said gets limited attention — the deportations of U.S. military veterans.
His guest is Miguel Pérez, an Army veteran deported on a felony conviction on drug abuse. Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker pardoned Pérez, who served two tours in Afghanistan before he was stripped of his green card, last summer. Pérez became a U.S. citizen in October 2019.
“The Trump administration doesn’t even know how many veterans have been deported. While the vets appeal their cases outside the United States, they don’t have access to their military benefits,” García said in a statement.
Rep. Debbie Mucarsell-Powell of Florida invited Marsella Muñoz, a 16-year-old climate change activist who has earned recognition for her research on coral reef deterioration brought about by warmer oceans. Rep. Mike Levin of California invited Dr. Pat Davis who lost is wife, daughter and sister-in-law when a coastal bluff collapsed. California Rep. Raul Ruiz's guest is Elizabeth Esteban, 17, who wrote his office after mulch fires shut down area schools for a week, including her school, Desert Mirage High School.
Many congressional members, including some in the Congressional Hispanic Caucus, are bringing guests who will help them push the Democrats' message that they're the party working to preserve the Affordable Care Act in contrast to President Donald Trump, who has tried to overturn or severely cripple the legislation.
Rep. Adriano Espaillat of New York invited Dr. Ramon Tallaj, chairman of the board of SOMOS Community Care, which provides health care to underserved communities. California Rep. Gil Cisneros’ guest is Julie Erick, a breast cancer survivor who gets health coverage through the Affordable Care Act.
Rep. Sylvia García of Texas, who served as a House manager in Trump’s Senate impeachment trial, chose a guest who offers a different take on the state of economy.
Her guest, Anna Álvarez of Houston, is an American Airlines wheelchair attendant who has earned $7.25 for nearly two decades, according to García. Álvarez is active in campaigns to raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour.
“It is time for the Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to schedule a vote on the bipartisan Raise the Wage Act, which would raise the federal minimum wage and help put more money in the pockets of many hardworking Americans like Anna,” García said in a statement.
