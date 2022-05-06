Strong explosion reported at hotel in downtown Havana, Cuban state media says

An explosion was seen Friday at a downtown Havana hotel, according to witnesses and Cuban state media.

A student told NBC News that the explosion woke him. "I was at home and heard a loud noise and I stood in my balcony and looked in that direction," the student said in Spanish. "I thought it was coming from the store, but no, it came from Saratoga."

"It was a large explosion. I felt it, I was asleep and it woke me," he said.

Rescuers work after an explosion in the Hotel Saratoga in Havana on May 6, 2022. Adalberto Roque / AFP - Getty Images

Another witness saw smoke and flames coming from the building, according to Reuters.

Photos from Granma, the Cuban communist party’s official daily, showed images of the multistory Hotel Saratoga whose walls appeared to have been blown out by the blast up several stories.

Police and rescue workers flocked to the scene, cordoning off key points and buildings nearby, including the historic Capitolio building.

