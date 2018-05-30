Surge in migrant children at government shelters as Trump admin pushes 'zero tolerance'

HHS spokesman Kenneth Wolfe said Wednesday that 8,887 migrant children were in shelters on April 30, meaning there was a 22 percent increase in the last month.

The increase comes after Attorney General Jeff Sessions said this month that the administration was going to take a “zero tolerance” approach by seeking to prosecute all families crossing the border illegally. Now, when parents are charged with improper entry, a misdemeanor on the first offense, they are jailed and separated from their children. The children are then referred to the ORR.

The numbers do not include children who are in the care of family sponsors, Wolfe said, noting that about 93 percent of all unaccompanied children are released to sponsors.

And over 30,000 children have been referred to ORR so far in fiscal year 2018, he said. There were 40,810 referrals in all of fiscal year 2017.

Wolfe added that the government has 1,218 beds on reserve if they are needed.

And while those numbers do not specify children who actually arrived at the border unaccompanied, or children who were rendered unaccompanied after they were separated from their families, immigrant activists said they were not surprised at the increase.

“It is not a surprise at all that ORR is running at incredibly high rates of capacity,” said Jennifer Podkul, director of policy at Kids in Need of Defense (KIND), a group that represents migrant children.

She said the situation was much different from when a surge of Central American children sought to cross the border in 2014.

“Now, the government has manufactured their own crisis because they’re taking these children away from their parents,” she said, adding, “ORR is really being squeezed if they’re required to take these children.”