Taylor Swift gave fans at her Argentina concert Thursday night a gift when she switched some words from one of her most iconic songs and substituted them in Spanish with a popular Argentinian expression.

During the performance of her song "We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together," Swift had one of her performers onstage emphatically sing "ni en pedo!" — which loosely translates to "no way" or "hell no" — instead of her usual words, "Like ever!"

As Argentina’s largest newspaper “El Clarín” reported, Swift “dedicated with a wink” an “Argentinism” to fans and did it during one of her most iconic songs.

The fans loved the Spanish swap and the video of the gesture was widely circulated on social media, where Swift was highly praised.

"Give Argentinian citizenship to Taylor Swift and all of them, they're all Latinos now," a fan said on Twitter.

The slang word "pedo" literally means "fart," but the word has other meanings, like in the expression the pop star used.

The concert Thursday in Buenos Aires was the first of Swift's Eras Latin America tour.