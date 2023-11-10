IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

In Argentina concert, Taylor Swift swaps song's words to a Spanish slang — and the crowd goes crazy

Swift gave a nod to one of Argentina's most popular expressions, making it a part of her "We Are Never Getting Back Together" lyrics, to the delight of Argentinians.
Taylor Swift stands onstage with a pink guitar
Taylor Swift performs onstage during the Eras Tour in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Thursday.Marcelo Endelli / TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management
By Sandra Lilley

Taylor Swift gave fans at her Argentina concert Thursday night a gift when she switched some words from one of her most iconic songs and substituted them in Spanish with a popular Argentinian expression.

During the performance of her song "We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together," Swift had one of her performers onstage emphatically sing "ni en pedo!" — which loosely translates to "no way" or "hell no" — instead of her usual words, "Like ever!"

As Argentina’s largest newspaper “El Clarín” reported, Swift “dedicated with a wink” an “Argentinism” to fans and did it during one of her most iconic songs.

The fans loved the Spanish swap and the video of the gesture was widely circulated on social media, where Swift was highly praised.

"Give Argentinian citizenship to Taylor Swift and all of them, they're all Latinos now," a fan said on Twitter.

The slang word "pedo" literally means "fart," but the word has other meanings, like in the expression the pop star used.

The concert Thursday in Buenos Aires was the first of Swift's Eras Latin America tour.

