A Texas teacher is currently on administrative leave after reporting undocumented students in her school district through a series of tweets addressed at President Donald Trump.
Georgia Clark, who is still listed as an English teacher on the Carter-Riverside High School website, tweeted that the school she worked on had been “taken over” by “illegal students from Mexico,” adding that Trump was elected “on the promise that a wall would be built to protect our borders.”
Clark’s tweet, which were published on Tuesday, have been deleted from the social platform.
“Our school year ends today. The Board of Education will discuss, and possibly take action on, her case on Tuesday, June 4,” Clint Bond, executive director of external and emergency communications at the Fort Worth Independent School District, told NBC News in a statement.
The Hispanic student population in Fort Worth Independent School District is nearly 63 percent. The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported that about 88 percent of the students at the school Clark had been teaching are Hispanic.
Clark’s remarks sparked a wave of outrage across Twitter. Some called on the school district to fire the teacher.
“I hope you lose your job asap. You're responsible for teaching these kids regardless of their status in this country. You should feel ashamed of yourself and understand that you've failed as an educator,” one user said.
Others who claimed to be alumni from the school expressed their disbelief at the situation.
“It hurts me that she spreads this hate at the school that I graduated from,” one woman tweeted.
