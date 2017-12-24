The Hinojosa family has shared videos of their incredible Christmas lights display for the last four years. They use 70,000 lights and sync Christmas songs and current hits to the lights. But they didn’t expect to become an international viral sensation when they decided to play Selena Quintanilla’s “Bidi Bidi Bom Bom” this year.

“I think we have over 3 million views and a reach of over 10 million. Love for Selena is huge so I knew that San Antonio and South Texas would love it if they saw it, but we're getting inquiries from France, Phillipines, and all over the country,” Beto Hinojosa told NBC News.

Hinojosa, who is a school principal, said he played the Selena hit after the pop star was honored in October with a Google Doodle and memorialized with a Hollywood star on the walk of fame shortly thereafter. His 3-year-old son could not stop singing it afterwards so they decided to include it in their display.

Hinojosa said the display is no easy undertaking but that he has lots of "little elves" who help.

“It takes about two months to put everything together," he said. "The sequencing is the most time consuming since you have to perfectly align the music to the lights within the software. Family, friends, and neighbors all come over to help when they can.”

The Mexican-American family makes sure to always incorporate a song in Spanish and they also use the display to help raise money for troops.

“Currently we have a tribute to the troops with God Bless America and Armed Forces Medley,' Hinojosa said. "Before it plays, we ask for donations to Warriorchef.org, who we raise money for so they can provide meals to vets and their families who need assistance.”

Overall, Hinojosa has gotten great feedback and is happy to add to the Christmas joy of others, especially those in his town.

“What I love the most is seeing families spend time together sitting in their car or ... dancing on the sidewalk,” he said.

And when asked what his favorite Selena song is, he replies, “Bidi Bidi Bom Bom! The Chris Perez solo during the song is awesome.”