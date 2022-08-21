In Texas, resentment builds as border crackdown ensnares local drivers

BRACKETTVILLE, Texas — The web of state highway troopers that Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has woven at the border has ensnared local drivers pulled over by officers searching for smugglers and people who've slipped across the border.

Abbott’s election-year attempt to thwart illegal immigration, called Operation Lone Star, has vexed some residents in small towns and counties where the number of Texas Department of Public Safety troopers has increased along with citations of drivers.

In Kinney County, where Brackettville is the county seat, citations more than quadrupled, from 1,400 in 2019-2020 to more than 6,800 in 2021-2022, more than in any other Texas county. The number of officers working in this county of 3,674 nearly tripled, from 14 to 41, an NBC News analysis of Texas DPS data shows.

As citations climb, residents decry a loss of freedom and civil liberties as they are pulled over for what they and civil rights groups say are questionable reasons and grilled or searched without probable cause. Some say they fear for their safety as high-speed pursuits by troopers have turned deadly.

“I never had this problem before this border situation came into their minds. We were just a regular little sleepy town and all of a sudden now, it’s pursuits everywhere and that’s because there are so many, a flood of law enforcement officers here,” said Richard Gonzalez, 73, a 31-year veteran police officer who worked patrol in California and now lives in Brackettville, a town of 1,642.

Not everyone opposes the troopers' presence. Some credit them with increasing safety and curbing property damage, while others welcome the increase in state dollars for their law enforcement agencies, hotel rooms, food and the added troopers' other needs.