Armed Texas National Guard makes how of force on border to turn back migrants

More than a dozen military vehicles as well as Texas’ state police vehicles were seen along the border, and Guard members could be heard telling migrants to go to a port of entry.
Texas National Guard troops block migrants from entering a popular crossing area along the bank of the Rio Grande in El Paso, Texas after laying down concertina wire on December 20, 2022 as viewed from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. Texas Governor Greg Abbott ordered 400 troops to the U.S.-Mexico border in El Paso, which is under a state of emergency due to a surge of migrants crossing from Mexico into the city. U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts issued an "administrative stay," temporarily leaving in place the Title 42 pandemic era policy to quickly expel migrants at the border. Border officials expect an even larger migrant surge at the border if and when Title 42 is lifted
Viewed from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, Texas National Guard troops block migrants from entering a popular crossing area along the bank of the Rio Grande in El Paso, Texas after laying down concertina wire on Tuesday.John Moore / Getty Images
By Guad Venegas, Carlos Catire and Suzanne Gamboa

EL PASO — Texas National Guard members stationed themselves and military vehicles on the concrete banks of the Rio Grande on Tuesday and erected concertina wire barriers in an attempt to turn back migrants from the U.S.

Groups of men, women and children, many lightly clothed despite a forcecast calling for below-freezing temperatures this week, made it across the river to the U.S. but were held back by the wire and armed Guard members. 

"The service members in El Paso are in the process of erecting concertina barriers to deter and turn back migrants,” the Texas Military Department said in an emailed statement to NBC News.

Migrants cross the razor fence placed by elements of the Texas National Guard on the banks of the Rio Grande, in El Paso, Texas, US. border with Ciudad Juarez, Chihuahua state, Mexico, on December 20, 2022. - Title 42, a President Donald Trump pandemic-era law that authorize United States border officials to expel migrants is supposed to end on December 21.
Migrants cross the razor fence placed by the Texas National Guard on the banks of the Rio Grande, in El Paso, Texas, on Tuesday.Herika Martinez / AFP - Getty Images

Guard members, separated from the migrants by the concertina wire, instructed migrants to leave because they were not crossing at a legal entry point.

More than a dozen military vehicles as well as Texas' state police vehicles were seen along the border, and Guard members could be heard telling migrants to go to a port of entry. However, under the law currently in use on the border — Title 42 — migrants can't use the port of entry to apply for asylum.

The administration has been using a pandemic-era law introduced by former President Donald Trump to more quickly expel migrants without giving them the chance to apply for asylum.

A judge ordered the Biden administration to stop using that law by Wednesday and revert to using immigration law. However, on Monday, Supreme Court Justice John Roberts put a temporary hold on the judge’s order in response to a challenge by 19 GOP officials. 

Despite the new barrier, migrants stayed put Tuesday. Small groups swelled to about 200 to 300 people by late afternoon.

The release of hundreds of migrants by Customs and Border Protection in El Paso last week overwhelmed shelters and left many to sleep on the streets as temperatures dropped.

With hundreds arriving daily and a fear that more will follow, El Paso declared an emergency and asked the state and federal government for more help with sheltering and feeding the migrants and getting them to other cities with larger airports and more flights. 

Some of the 400 Texas National Guard members deployed by the state erected concertina wire at the border in El Paso after the city went into emergency mode to deal with the arrivals of hundreds of people from across the border, overwhelming shelters and forcing some to sleep on downtown streets in chilly weather.
Migrants stand near concertina wire erected by the Texas National Guard at the border in El Paso, Texas on Tuesday.Guad Venegas / NBC News

The city said that the Texas Guard was being sent to provide humanitarian support and logistical support for processing travel and that Department of Public Safety police would help keep migrants and the communities safe.

At a news conference Monday, Texas Sen. Cesar Blanco, a Democrat, spoke of the Guard's involvement, reminding the community that Guard members had helped with food banks and vaccination clinics during the pandemic. 

The erection of the concertina barrier was troubling for U.S. Rep. Veronica Escobar, D-Texas.

“I saw it for myself," she said after a visit to the area. "There’s Humvees and ... long guns. I asked Border Patrol if they had requested this kind of support from the Texas National Guard, and they said they had not.”

