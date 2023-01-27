TikTok star Randy Gonzalez of Enkyboys dies at 35

Randy Gonzalez, who found fame as the dad in the popular TikTok comedy duo Enkyboys, died Jan. 25, less than a year after announcing that he had been diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer.

According to NBC affiliate KPRC of Houston, Gonzalez was 35.

Gonzalez’s death was announced Jan. 26 in a statement on the Enkyboys Instagram account.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of my father , Randy Gonzalez. My dad fought a long battle with cancer and is finally at peace with our Lord,” read the caption signed by his son and comedy partner Brice Gonzalez, now 6.

The statement went on to thank fans for their “kind words and condolences,” and added that a public memorial for Randy Gonzalez would take place at a later date in Houston.

Brice Gonzalez also included a heartbreaking message to his late father: “I wish I could hug you & give you a kiss one more time dad but I know you will be watching over me, mom and the girls. Until I see you again dad. I promise to make you proud. I love you,” his message read.

Celebrities commented to share their condolences with the Gonzalez family. “Brice we love you and send lots of love and prayers to your family 🙏🏼,” wrote actor Eva Longoria.

Screen and stage star John Barrowman wrote, “Brice, Young man, you always remember the fun and joy you and your dad together brought to our lives. You both made me smile and laugh during some tough times. You have a guardian Angel with you for the rest of your life. My thoughts are with you and your family. You be strong!”

The Enkyboys became viral sensations for their silly lip synch videos that featured father and son mouthing the words to anything from rap lyrics and comedy movies to Howard Stern interviews.

In April 2020, Randy Gonzalez announced in a video that he had been diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer six months earlier. The comedian said at the time that doctors told him he had, at most, five years to live if he agreed to undergo chemotherapy.

Gonzalez explained at he time that he wanted to use his diagnosis to spread awareness about the importance of colon cancer screenings, particularly for young men like him.

In his final video in December, Gonzalez gave fans an update about his cancer treatment, candidly revealing that he felt “good” despite the fact that the chemotherapy he was undergoing at the time was “not working.”

The Enkyboys’ stardom led to Brice Gonzalez being cast last year in the NBC sitcom “Lopez vs. Lopez,” starring comedian George Lopez.

Lopez paid tribute to Randy Gonzalez Jan. 26 on Instagram, writing, “My sincerest condolences to Brice and the entire Gonzalez family. The love and the bond Randy had for his son and his family was undeniable, you can see it in every video. He will be missed, but never forgotten. My heart goes out to the entire family.

“God bless you,” Lopez added in Spanish.