EL PASO, Texas — Cheers and applause broke out as migrants prepared to cross the border into El Paso, Texas, hours after the lifting of pandemic-era restrictions on Friday.

Once across, men and women, some in hoodies and sweaters to guard against the chilly desert night air, walked in single file to a U.S. Border Patrol van. A man and woman held hands, the woman covering her nose and mouth with her sleeve as dust filled the air.

Dozens of migrants had already boarded three white school buses in small groups, Border Patrol vans partially obscuring the media’s ability to see them. The bus was flanked by members of the National Guard and Border Patrol in green and camouflage uniforms.

After the van left, border authorities closed the outermost chain link fence and sealed it with a heavy lock.

Homeland Security officials predicted 10,000 migrants per day will try to cross into the U.S. after the lifting of Title 42, the pandemic-era policy that immediately expelled migrants millions of times without providing asylum hearings.

The numbers already surpassed that, with 11,000 apprehended Tuesday and Wednesday.

With the ending of Title 42, thousands of migrants waiting in Mexico for a chance to enter the U.S. will be subject to Title 8, the section of the U.S. law dealing with immigration and nationality that was used at the borders before the pandemic.

At El Paso's Gate 42 in the minutes and hours after the lifting of Title 42, the initial processing of people from the Mexican side of the border appeared mostly quiet and orderly, except for heavy media presence. A few buses and a van kicked up thick clouds of dust as the vehicles transported people to be processed in the U.S.

Between 300 to 400 migrants had been waiting on the Mexican side of the border wall near Gate 42 in Ciudad Juárez, a Customs and Border Protection official said earlier.