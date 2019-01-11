By Gabe Gutierrez, Jason Calabretta and Nicole Acevedo

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Almost 16 months after Hurricane Maria slammed into Puerto Rico, the island is welcoming one of its favorite sons for a series of long-awaited performances that started Friday night.

The Centro of Bellas Artes de Santurce theater where Lin-Manuel Miranda is bring his musical "Hamilton" to Puerto Rico, starting Jan. 11. Jason Calabretta / NBC News

"Today is Hamilton," Lin-Manuel Miranda wrote on Twitter.

The Award-winning composer, lyricist is reprising his lead role as Alexander Hamilton in the iconic musical “Hamilton” for the first time in more than two years since he stepped down from the role that catapulted his career to new heights.

This time Miranda will be performing in Puerto Rico, where his father grew up and where he spent childhood summers with his family.

Puerto Rican fans like Vanessa Viera and her son Antonio González have been waiting for this day since November. They're two are one of the many Puerto Ricans who were able to obtain tickets to see Miranda on stage.

“My son plays the songs in the car, so I can learn them too. But I already know most of them,” Viera told NBC News in Spanish.

The award-winning Broadway musical has been shattering expectations since it premiered back in 2015 and this occasion is no different. The show is expected to take Puerto Rico by storm, after people in the island have spent over a year recovering from hurricane damages and a crippling power grid.

“Hamilton” will run for three weeks in San Juan to raise money for the Flamboyant Arts Fund — a grant program created by Miranda and his family to help promote the arts on the island. Some tickets were given out to Puerto Rican residents for $10 as part of a lottery, but the priciest VIP tickets are being sold for $5,000.

The room where it happens?

The cast will perform at the Centro De Bellas Artes (Fine Arts Center) in Santurce. The venue was changed just several weeks ago from the University if Puerto Rico (UPR) theater, where there had been concerns about police being able to provide adequate security since it was on a college campus.

The musical’s success is well documented, but this will be an especially emotional performance for Miranda. Founding Father Alexander Hamilton left the Caribbean island of Nevis after it was devastated by a hurricane — referenced in one of the musical’s tracks: “Hurricane.”

Its lyrics are sure to be extra poignant this time: “In the eye of a hurricane, there is quiet...I didn’t drown. I couldn’t seem to die.”

Puerto Rico’s resiliency has been tested since Maria. Packing winds of 155 miles per hour, the hurricane sliced through the mountainous island. Its fragile infrastructure was no match for ferocious storm, or the flooding that inundated many communities.

Months later, the Federal Emergency management Agency would admit it was underprepared in an internal report. The storm’s death toll would be a fiercely controversial statistic — used by critics of the Trump administration as evidence of an anemic federal response.

Gabe Gutierrez and Jason Calabretta reported from Puerto Rico and Nicole Acevedo reported from New York.

FOLLOW NBC LATINO ON FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM.