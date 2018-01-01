Trump migrant family separations protested as U.S. is accused of violating human rights

Dagoberto A Melchor Santacruz hasn’t seen his 16-year-old partially deaf son since the two came to the U.S. border to ask for asylum. Maria Andrés de la Cruz awaits reunification with her three young children that agents separated from her and put in an icy cold cell. Antonio Bol Paau has been unable to find out where his 12-year-old son is for days.

Migrant advocates and attorneys accused the United States of human rights violations in an official complaint filed with the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights Thursday. The complaint came as activists protested in cities around the country against the Trump administration's latest tactic aimed at curtailing immigration.

“The people are demanding to know #WhereAreTheChildren?” Well, the children are not with their parents,” Ana Maria Anchila, co-executive director of the Center for Popular Democracy said in a statement about the protests on Thursday and Friday.

The human rights emergency request was filed on behalf of Melchor Santacruz, de la Cruz, Bol Paau and three other parents and the children they were separated from after crossing the border into the United States. The complaint details those parents' and others' separations from their children.

Efren Olivares, racial and economic justice director for the Texas Civil Rights Project, told reporters Friday that attorneys were able to determine the whereabouts of children of four of the parents after they called a government 1-800 hotline with names and birth dates. But Olivares said they had not been able to locate Bol Pau's since beginning their search May 24.

"Maybe he will be in the system today or maybe tomorrow, or maybe he was entered incorrectly ... or ... the nightmare scenario would be he is missing," Olivares said.

The Office of Refugee Resettlement, which takes custody of children separated from parents, does not give out information on what shelter children are in but gives information to a caseworker who then must contact the attorney or advocate. NBC News has emailed ORR to request comment.

The human rights petition asks for the commission's intervention to “immediately stop a human rights and humanitarian crisis perpetrated by the U.S. government in the Texas-Mexico border."

“In one particularly chilling example, immigration agents told two immigrant mothers that they were taking their daughters away to the bath — but they never returned, and the mothers have not seen them since,” the attorneys and advocates said in the petition.