President Donald Trump officially recognized Venezuela's opposition leader Juan Guaidó as interim president after Guaidó declared himself the country's leader amid cheers from thousands who were protesting in the streets.

"In its role as the only legitimate branch of government duly elected by the Venezuelan people, the National Assembly invoked the country’s constitution to declare Nicolás Maduro illegitimate, and the office of the presidency therefore vacant," said Trump in a statement. "The people of Venezuela have courageously spoken out against Maduro and his regime and demanded freedom and the rule of law."

Venezuela’s opposition filling streets nationwide today in protests against President Maduro and his socialist government. pic.twitter.com/IjzXdd6aOh — NBC News (@NBCNews) January 23, 2019

Guaidó made the declaration as hundreds of thousands of Venezuelans marched in Caracas demanding an end to Nicolás Maduro's government.

At the rally, people held Venezuelan flags, and shouted “Who are we? Venezuela! What do we want? Freedom!”

Edwin González, 24, a university student studying engineering, came out to march because he says it is their last chance to “get rid of the regime.” He has participated in almost every anti-government protest in the past.

“We have no other choice but to protest,” said González. “They have taken everything away from us, even fear.”

The protests were called to coincide with the anniversary of the 1958 coup that overthrew military dictator Marcos Pérez Jiménez — a historic date for Venezuelans.

Maduro was inaugurated two weeks ago to a second, six-year term, which the U.S. and dozens of other countries have called illegitimate.

An opposition member holds a Venezuelan national flag during a protest march against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela on Jan. 23, 2019. Fernando Llano / AP

González said the university he attends has suspended classes because it has not had running water for 55 days. Despite protesting to have the water restored, “like all government issues, they don’t work,” he said.

González, however, does not want to emigrate. “I have lived my entire life under dictatorship. I would like to see something new.”

Opposition supporters are tear gassed as they take part in a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government on Jan.23, 2019. Manaure Quintero / Reuters

The late socialist leader Hugo Chávez was elected in 1998 and used revenues from the oil boom to spend heavily on social programs. He died in 2013 just before oil prices dropped sharply and Maduro took over.

Since then, the oil-rich nation has spiraled into economic and political turmoil that is nearing total collapse. Hyperinflation has turned the bolivar currency practically worthless. Severe shortages in food and medicine have left Venezuelans hungry and dying of preventable diseases. Crime, often fueled by poverty, is rampant. Over 3 million Venezuelans have fled the country straining the resources of nearby nations.

Government supporters are also marching down Caracas in what is supposed to be a rival show of strength. On Wednesday morning, there were only a few hundred gathered with music playing in the background.

“I am here to support continuity and the presidency of Maduro. The people elected him,” said Javier Terán, 43, who works for the Ministry of Petroleum at the pro-government march. “Our people have been attacked internally and externally since Chávez was in power,” he said.

Terán added that current right-wing governments in neighboring countries are "attacking" Venezuela economically and psychologically.

Although critics of the Maduro government want his ouster, no viable solution has emerged. Some experts caution anti-government protests have occurred in the past and failed.

There has been pressure on the military to move away from Maduro. Recently a small team of soldiers attempted an uprising but it was quashed by the government.

“Everyone thinks they have to do something to get the military to move against the regime. That’s what everyone is banking on,” said Frank Mora, a former Pentagon official during Obama’s administration who now heads Florida International University’s Latin America and Caribbean Center.

“But that won’t happen until there is such pressure that they feel they can’t continue repressing. What will provoke the military to intervene is what I think is at play here,” said Mora.

