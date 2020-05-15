Two Latinas created Rolling Stone's historic Bad Bunny cover, a first for the magazine

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Grammy-nominated reggaeton singer Bad Bunny made history on Thursday by becoming the first Latin urban music artist to grace the cover of Rolling Stone magazine. But the two Latinas behind the historic cover story also broke ground.

Rolling Stone's Latin music editor Suzy Exposito became the first Latina to ever write a cover story for the magazine and Gabriela Berlingeri, a jewelry designer and Bad Bunny's girlfriend, became the first Latina to shoot a cover photo for Rolling Stone.

"THIS COVER WAS BROUGHT TO YOU BY LATINAS," Exposito tweeted.

Catriona Ni Aolain, Rolling Stone's director of creative content, said they tapped Berlingeri for help to shoot the magazine cover despite not being a professional photographer due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Rolling Stone relied on Berlingeri and an iPhone camera to document Bad Bunny's days in quarantine at an Airbnb in Puerto Rico, where they live, alongside his girlfriend.

"It wasn't planned. it was very random," Berlingeri told Rolling Stone."I thought obviously that it was going to be a very cool photoshoot but it's difficult for me to accept that is going to be the cover for Rolling Stone."

Bad Bunny, born Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio, reached stardom after rising to the top of the charts in 2018 by collaborating with world-renowned artists like Marc Anthony, Jennifer López, Nicky Jam and many others in over a dozen songs and remixes as well as landing a 2019 Grammy nomination alongside Cardi B and J Balvin for “Record Of The Year” with hit “I Like It.”

Songs from his solo album's “X100PRE,” a play on letters and numbers that reads “por siempre,” Spanish for "forever," as well as from "YHLQMDLG" —a made-up Spanish acronym that stands for "I do whatever I want" and his newest album "LAS QUE NO IBAN A SALIR," (which means "those who weren't going out"), which dropped on Mother's Day are consistently trending on music streaming platforms such as Spotify, YouTube and Apple Music.

"The little boy from Vega Baja, Puerto Rico, the little naive boy that worked at the supermarket, the son of Tito and Lysaurie, that's the same guy on the cover of Rolling Stone," Bad Bunny wrote on his Instagram in Spanish. "Nobody, nobody, nobody, nobody but nobody, can ever tell me what I can or cannot do."

