Republican Reps. Jaime Herrera Beutler of Washington and Anthony Gonzalez of Ohio broke ranks with fellow Latino Republicans in the House and were among the 10 GOP members who voted to impeach President Donald Trump on a charge that he incited and urged on his supporters' deadly rampage at the Capitol.

"I'm not choosing a side, I'm choosing truth," Herrera Beutler said on the House floor. "It's the only way to defeat fear."

Herrera Beutler, whose father is of Mexican descent, was on the House floor when police barricaded the doors as protesters pounded on them to get in. She said in a video she tweeted that day that every American should be heartbroken, which is how she described her sentiment then.

In a statement the day before the vote, Herrera Beutler described the violent storming of the Capitol by Trump supporters on Jan. 6 as an "assault on democracy."

She criticized Trump for doing nothing to stop the attack and for continuing call senators in lockdown as the violence raged, seeking their support for a delay in the Electoral College vote. She called his denouncement of the violence "pathetic."

"The President's offenses, in my reading of the Constitution, were impeachable based on the indisputable evidence we already have," the congresswoman said in the statement.

Herrera Beutler has served since 2007 when she was appointed as the representative from a southwestern Washington congressional district. She was re-elected with 56 percent of the vote to a sixth term in November after a hard-fought race. Trump won her district in 2016 and 2020.

Anthony Gonzalez speaks during a House Financial Services Committee hearing on Capitol Hill, on Dec. 2, 2020. Greg Nash / Pool via AP

Gonzalez, a former pro football player, joined Congress in 2019 and represents Ohio's 16th congressional district in the north central part of the state. Gonzalez was re-elected to his second term in November with 63 percent of the vote. Trump won the district with about 53 percent of the vote.

He was locked in his office for seven hours during the violence, according to a report.

Gonzalez, whose father fled Cuba, said in a statement that as a result of Trump's actions, "democracy has been shaken." Gonzalez stated he had reached his decision to vote for impeachment after speaking with law enforcement and reviewing footage before and after the attack. He accused Trump of abandoning his post while members asked for help.

See my full statement on impeachment below. pic.twitter.com/pBBYRI2RUP — Rep. Anthony Gonzalez (@RepAGonzalez) January 13, 2021

"When I consider the full scope of events leading up to January 6th including the President's lack of response while the United States Capitol was under attack, I am compelled to support impeachment," Gonzalez stated.

The House voted 232-197 for impeachment, with four members not voting.

The Republican Latino members who voted against impeachment are Reps. Mike Garcia of California; Mario Diaz-Balart, Carlos Gimenez, Brian Mast and Maria Elvira Salazar, all of Florida; Nicole Malliotakis of New York, Tony Gonzales of Texas and Alex Mooney of West Virginia.

10 GOP votes for impeachment constitutes the highest number from the president’s own party ever, and 231 overall votes (so far) is the highest number in history. In other words, this is the strongest and most bipartisan repudiation of a president by the House. — Jonathan Allen (@jonallendc) January 13, 2021

The GOP votes are 10 more than in the first impeachment of Trump, when Republicans unanimously voted against impeachment. The Republican votes for Trump's impeachment are the most ever from a president's own party.

Follow NBC Latino on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.