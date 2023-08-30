Univision's Ilia Calderón to moderate second GOP debate with Fox Business

Emmy Award-winning Univision anchor Ilia Calderón will join Fox Business anchor Stuart Varney and Fox News anchor Dana Perino as a moderator for the second Republican presidential debate, the networks announced Wednesday.

The Sept. 27 debate will be held at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California. Univision will air a Spanish-language version of the event on its network.

Calderón co-moderated the final 2020 Democratic primary debate between Joe Biden and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders hosted by CNN.

Calderón will be the only Hispanic person on stage among both moderators and candidates. No Latinos were present during the first debate, for which Miami Mayor and 2024 presidential hopeful Francis Suarez failed to qualify. Suarez ended his long-shot bid for the Republican presidential nomination on Tuesday.

So far, six candidates appear to have qualified for the next face-off: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, businessman Vivek Ramaswamy, former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley, South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, former Vice President Mike Pence and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie. Former President Donald Trump also appears to have qualified, but his participation remains unclear after he skipped the first debate.

In December of 2017, Calderón became the first Afro Latina to anchor a weekday evening news program for a major U.S. network.

Calderón was born and raised in Colombia, where she also began her journalism career. She joined Telemundo News in the early 2000s before moving to Univision.