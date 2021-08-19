U.S. sanctions more Cuban officials, Mayorkas meets with Cuban Americans

MIAMI — The U.S. sanctioned more Cuban officials involved in the crackdown of anti-government protesters in Cuba last month, following a meeting with Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and Cuban Americans in Miami Thursday.

Two Cuban individuals of the Cuban Ministry of Revolutionary Armed Forces and one with the Cuban Ministry of Interior were sanctioned, the Treasury Department announced.

The meeting between Mayorkas and over a dozen Cuban Americans was closed to the press.

The group Mayorkas met with “was incredibly diverse,” said Felice Gorordo, CEO of eMerge Americas, who attended the meeting. “There were folks who don’t necessarily agree on tactics when it comes to Cuba policy but are firmly united in a common goal to support our brothers and sisters on the island.”

Republican Miami Mayor Francis Suarez and Cuban activist Rosa María Payá were also among those in attendance.

President Joe Biden held a meeting with Cuban Americans last month at the White House and drew some criticism for not including a more diverse ideological group.

Following the protests in Cuba, Florida Democrats urged Biden to address Cuban Americans in Miami, calling it a unique opportunity to address their concerns.

Cuba’s popular and historic uprising took place July 11, leading to a wave of arrests by Cuba’s government. Hundreds are still detained and many have received summary trials. Cuba is also facing one of the worst outbreaks of Covid-19 in the world, amid shortages in medicine and a rundown health care system.

Biden has previously sanctioned Cuban officials as well as the Cuban National Revolutionary Police and an elite brigade of government forces. He has also maintained Cuba on the list of countries that aren’t cooperating fully with U.S. efforts to fight terrorism.

Mayorkas is also meeting with members of Miami’s large Haitian American community on Thursday to discuss the United States’ ongoing response to Saturday’s 7.2-magnitude earthquake.

There have been growing tensions in Haiti over the slow pace of aid reaching victims after the earthquake that killed over 2,000 people. In the U.S., some in the Haitian community are asking the administration to extend Temporary Protected Status, or TPS, to Haitians affected by the earthquake.

Search and rescue operations in Haiti were complicated because of Tropical Storm Grace.

The country was already dealing with the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse last month as well as the coronavirus pandemic and worsening violence.

Also on Thursday, National Security Council Senior Director for the Western Hemisphere Juan Gonzalez is meeting with Colombian Americans and Venezuelan Americans in Miami.

“The Colombian diaspora community is one of the largest communities in Florida,” said Evelyn Pérez-Verdía, a Colombian American and a Democratic adviser on Latino issues. “It means so much to us for the administration to come down and listen to the needs we see in our communities.”

Follow NBC Latino on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.