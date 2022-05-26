In Uvalde, a community of deep Latino roots is now further bound by grief

UVALDE, Texas — Torres. Garcia. Lopez. Garza. Flores. Ramirez. Rodriguez. Mireles. Rubio. Cazares. Salazar. Bravo. Mata. Luevano.

Uvalde is a quiet, predominantly Hispanic city with deep Mexican American roots in an area known for agriculture, forestry and open land. On Thursday, a profound sense of mourning sunk in as an all-black front page graced the local newspaper, the Uvalde Leader-News.

The cover did not mention the victims' names, just "May 24, 2022” in white letters over black ink, marking the shooting that killed at least 19 children and 2 teachers at Robb Elementary School.

The front page of the Uvalde Leader-News showing the date of the Robb Elementary School shooting on May 26, 2022. Liz Moskowitz for NBC News

Esmerelda Hernandez brings flowers to the school memorial in Uvalde, Texas on May 26, 2022. Liz Moskowitz for NBC News

The date will forever be a demarcation line for the town of approximately 16,000 people, where everybody essentially knows one another and many are extended family.

“I can’t remember anything this big, this awful,” Adrian Alonzo, a relative of Eliahna “Ellie” Garcia, one of the children killed, said as family and friends gathered at the home of Eliahna's grandparents.

The town’s openness and countryside as well as new jobs have contributed to its recent population growth, said Alonzo, 37, a native of Uvalde who works in the Texas Department of Health and Human Services.

Adrian Alonzo works in the Texas Department of Health and Human Services, in Uvalde, Texas on May 26, 2022. Liz Moskowitz for NBC News

Uvalde has long been home to ranchers and farmers, a legacy that remains palpable in a region that often hosts rodeos. But it also has transitioned with that growth, with retail chains such as Starbucks alongside some still-operating Main Street businesses.

Uvalde’s Hispanic heritage and Mexican American history goes back to the 1800s. Uvalde is an hour drive northeast of the Mexican border, but its deep Mexican American roots are not attributable to immigration — only 11 percent of those who live in Uvalde are foreign born.

Its heritage is a reminder that Texas was once part of Mexico, and there are families here who can trace ancestors in Texas since before it became a state in 1845.

Perhaps the most emblematic indication of Uvalde’s bicultural community values is the bilingual welcoming sign at Robb Elementary School. The words “Welcome” and “Bienvenidos” frame the school’s name in a community that’s roughly 80 percent Latino.