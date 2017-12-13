BRUSSELS — Venezuela’s democratic opposition and its political prisoners have received the European Union’s Sakharov Prize for human rights.

The European Parliament said Wednesday that it wanted to reward the courage of students and politicians who are fighting for freedom in the face of a repressive government.

Julio Borges, one of the Sakharov Prize laureates, said “the recognition of Sakharov prize has a lot of meaning for us, not only because we’ve gone through years of struggle. The most important thing is that we feel there is a real understanding of what happens in Venezuela.”

The Venezuelan laureates follow the footsteps of last year’s winners, two Yazidi women who escaped sexual enslavement by the Islamic State group.

The democratic opposition in #Venezuela was just awarded the 2017 #SakharovPrize by the European Parliament. We stand up for #HumanRights and fight against #totalitarianism. #democracy pic.twitter.com/vYMGKZyeC8 — Siegfried Muresan (@SMuresan) December 13, 2017

Recibimos esta distinción con profundo agradecimiento. Lo acoge todo el país. Lo hace suyo Venezuela entera y unida. Vamos a persistir y vencer esa perversa pretensión de colonizar la conciencia de cada venezolano. #PremioSájarov pic.twitter.com/k7N722HBBo — Julio Borges (@JulioBorges) December 13, 2017

FOLLOW NBC LATINO ON FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM.