Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings. SUBSCRIBE

BRUSSELS — Venezuela’s democratic opposition and its political prisoners have received the European Union’s Sakharov Prize for human rights.

The European Parliament said Wednesday that it wanted to reward the courage of students and politicians who are fighting for freedom in the face of a repressive government.

Julio Borges, one of the Sakharov Prize laureates, said “the recognition of Sakharov prize has a lot of meaning for us, not only because we’ve gone through years of struggle. The most important thing is that we feel there is a real understanding of what happens in Venezuela.”

The democratic opposition in #Venezuela was just awarded the 2017 #SakharovPrize by the European Parliament. We stand up for #HumanRights and fight against #totalitarianism. #democracy pic.twitter.com/vYMGKZyeC8 — Siegfried Muresan (@SMuresan) December 13, 2017

The Venezuelan laureates follow the footsteps of last year’s winners, two Yazidi women who escaped sexual enslavement by the Islamic State group.

FOLLOW NBC LATINO ON FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM.