Venezuela’s opposition leader Juan Guaidó called for the “largest march” in the country's history, as Venezuelans braced for a new round of dueling demonstrations on Wednesday.
Thousands took to the streets as demonstrators clashed with pro-government forces Tuesday, resulting in dozens of injuries, after Guaidó announced what he called the “definitive phase” of an operation to oust President Nicolás Maduro.
The opposition leader, who has declared himself interim president, appeared Tuesday in a dramatic video alongside formerly detained activist Leopoldo López and a small group of armed military personnel.
On Wednesday morning, Guaidó again urged Venezuelans to show their support in public protests.
"We go on with more strength than ever, Venezuela," he said in another post on Twitter.
Following the protests Tuesday, Guaidó released a statement calling for the “largest march” in Venezuela’s history.
“Maduro does not have the backing, nor the respect of the armed forces, much less of the Venezuelan people,” he said in the statement.
In a video posted to social media Tuesday evening, he referred to Tuesday’s protests as a “historic day” for Venezuela.
“Tomorrow, all of Venezuela to the streets,” he said.
Meanwhile, a defiant Maduro in a television address Tuesday evening called the opposition puppets of the United States and downplayed the demonstrations as a "failed" coup attempt, calling for his supporters to also rally on Wednesday.
“Tomorrow, the first of May, we will have a large, millions-strong march of the working class,” Maduro said. “We have been confronting different types of aggression and attempted coups never before seen in our history.”
Guaidó has urged the military to turn against Maduro in support of the opposition's claim to the presidency. Despite the show of support for Guaidó from a few dozen groups of military personnel Tuesday morning, it remained unclear how much support he actually has. The military has largely remained loyal to Maduro throughout the political upheaval, and top security leaders appeared alongside Maduro during his address Tuesday.
National security adviser John Bolton said on MSNBC Wednesday that President Donald Trump wants to see "a peaceful transfer of power from Maduro to Guaidó and claimed foreign influence from Cuban forces and Russia "make it very difficult for the people to express their will."
"I believe if the Cubans went home today, Maduro would fall by midnight," he said.
When asked what action the U.S. would take if Guaidó were arrested or harmed, Bolton said Trump has made clear that "all options are open."
"We want a peaceful transfer of power, but we’re not going to see Guaidó mistreated by this regime,' he said.
Some of the clashes Tuesday were violent, with tear gas and rubber bullets used on protesters and local media showing video of what appeared to be a military vehicle running over demonstrators.
By Tuesday afternoon, 57 people had been injured by rubber bullets, and one woman was shot with a firearm twice in the stomach, according to a Venezuelan health official.
The Venezuelan defense minister said a pro-government colonel had been shot in the neck, although his condition was unclear. Venezuelan officials also said eight members of security forces were injured by "violent groups" involved in the "failed coup."
On Tuesday, some Venezuelans said they were unsure how everything was going to end but remained hopeful that change was coming.
"I hope this time it turns out, but I find it hard for me to think that today's movement is final," said César Mendoza, 31, of the El Cafetal neighborhood. "I see lack of credibility in the street, and people are tired. Right now, we have the favor of the international movement that did not exist before."
Carlos Morales, 62, of the neighborhood Los Rosales, said he believed people were "more determined to achieve a change.
"People were saying this is our last chance, and I believe it is," he said.
"Nobody knows if the majority of the military is with the opposition," he said. "We only see that they are joining in. It's the first time that I see armed military join."
Guaidó, as leader of Venezuela's National Assembly, invoked part of the country's constitution in asserting a claim as interim president in late January following Maduro's re-election. More than 50 countries, including the United States recognize him as the country's interim leader.
Since then, Venezuela has seen a series of clashes between pro and anti-Maduro forces in the ongoing attempts to topple Maduro's regime. The country has also been beset by black outs as well a shortages of food and medical supplies.