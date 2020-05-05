Trump denies U.S. involvement in what Venezuela calls a failed invasion

President Donald Trump denied Tuesday any U.S. government involvement in what Venezuela called a failed armed incursion into their country that led to the arrest of two Americans.
“We’ll find out. We just heard about it,” Trump said to reporters outside the White House. “But it has nothing to do with our government.”
Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro said, during a televised address Monday, that authorities arrested 13 “terrorists” after a failed beach raid. He accused the Trump administration of helping coordinate the plot with the aim to capture the socialist leader.
Maduro on Monday held up a pair of blue U.S. passports, reading off the names and birth dates on them in a nationwide broadcast on state television. He showed images of the fishing boats the alleged attackers rode in on and equipment like walkie-talkies and night-vision glasses that he said were collected in what Maduro called an “intense” couple of days.
He blamed the attacks on the Trump administration and neighboring Colombia, both of which have denied involvement.
“The United States government is fully and completely involved in this defeated raid," Maduro said, praising members of a fishing village for cornering one group in the sweep netting the “professional American mercenaries.”
Trump calls Juan Guaido Venezuela’s ‘one true president’Feb. 5, 202002:18
Before dawn on Sunday, Venezuelan officials say the first attack started on a beach near Venezuela's port city of La Guaira, when security forces made the first two arrests and killed eight others attempting to make a landing by speedboats.
The two U.S. citizens arrested Monday were identified by Venezuela officials as as Luke Denman and Airan Berry.
NBC News was not able to confirm any details about those held.
Venezuela has been in a deepening political and economic crisis under Maduro’s rule. Crumbling public services such as running water, electricity and medical care have driven nearly 5 million to migrate. But Maduro still controls all levers of power despite a U.S.-led campaign to oust him. It recently indicted Maduro as a drug trafficker and offered a $15 million reward for his arrest.
Venezuela and the United States broke diplomatic ties last year amid heightened tensions, so there is no U.S. embassy in Caracas.
Download the NBC News app for breaking news and politics
Venezuelan state TV showed showed images of several unidentified men handcuffed and lying prone in a street. One video clip showed authorities handling a shirtless man in handcuffs.
He was identified as a Venezuelan National Guardsman Capt. Antonio Sequea, who participated in a barracks revolt against Maduro a year ago.
Opposition politicians issued statements suggesting Maduro’s allies had fabricated the assault to draw attention away from the country’s problems.
Follow NBC Latino on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.