Breaking News Emails
Starz COO Jeffrey Hirsch announced on Friday that the Starz Original series “Vida” has been renewed for a third season.
“It is a rarity in television today to have a series earn this level of critical praise for two consecutive seasons and spark cultural conversation in the way that ‘Vida’ has,” said Hirsch. “We are proud to continue to tell this story with Tanya and the incredible cast and crew she has assembled.”
The show, created by Tanya Saracho, is a contemporary portrayal of a multi-generational Latino neighborhood in Los Angeles.
Many have praised Saracho and Starz for its honest portrayal of queer Latinx folks and LGBTQ people of color.This representation recently earned the show a GLAAD Media Award for best comedy series. "Vida" is also "certified fresh" on Rotten Tomatoes with a perfect score of 100 percent.
The show uses growing conflicts around gentrification as a framework to explore nuanced narratives on the intersection of gender, cultural and spiritual identity, as well as class, race and sexual orientation. The show’s crew features all-female and Latina directors, and a writer's room that is completely composed of people of color.
The first two seasons showed the Hernandez sisters, Emma (Mishel Prada) and Lyn (Melissa Barrera), as they are forced to wrestle with grief, old friends from the "barrio" and the mismanagement of the family business.
Starz took an unconventional approach to releasing the show’s second season. Episodes air weekly on TV but are available all at once for binge-watching on the Starz mobile app. Before the second season premiered, Saracho told NBC News that a third season would be contingent on how many people watched the premiere of season two.
"I hope people watch in both ways, but I hope they just watch," Saracho said.