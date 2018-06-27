¡Viva El Tri! Mexican-Americans welcome positive news, bask in World Cup fever

The streets of New York City’s Little Mexico neighborhood in East Harlem were mostly empty on a Wednesday morning, but store fronts along 116th Street were dotted with fans tuned in to the Mexico vs. Sweden game on Wednesday morning.

And for a while, the news surrounding the upcoming Mexican elections, the controversy over the separation of families who crossed the border and Pres. Donald Trump's trade war with Mexico were put to the side as Mexico's participation in the World Cup provided uplifting news for many fans.

As the game was taking place, María Miranda, 32, cheered outside the Little Mexico Meat Market while she sold soccer jerseys for El Tri, as the team is called because of its tri-colored flag. “We are so excited that Mexico has played so well. I hope we can continue cheering them on.”

Despite El Tri’s 0-3 loss to Sweden, Mexico fans cheered as they learned that the team advanced to the round of 16, following South Korea's 2-0 win against Germany at the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Mexico’s first World Cup win against Germany resulted in so much cheering that scientists originally thought it had created artificial seismic activity in Mexico City, as fans jumped up and down after Hirving Lozano’s game-changing goal.

Their win against South Korea continued the pandemonium across the country in a winning streak that provided an escape from the dramatic events at the border for many Mexicans.