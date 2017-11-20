Since Hurricane Maria tore through Puerto Rico two months ago on September 20th, there has been an explosion in the sales of products, like t-shirts and hats, that have a strong Puerto Rican message.

Unknowingly perhaps, stateside Puerto Ricans are contributing to the island’s local economy by seeking these items.

A non-profit called Colmena66, which works with local entrepreneurs under the auspices of the Puerto Rico Science, Technology & Research Trust, launched a website Monday called www.shopandhirepr.com that will make it easier for shoppers to connect to sites that sell Puerto Rican goods as well as to a network of freelancers that can do services from the island.

Puerto Rican hot sauce is one of the products being offered at shopandhirepr.com. Courtesy: Colmena66

The website is good news for entrepreneurs like Alan Tavares and his brother, creators of the website Brands of Puerto Rico. While Alan was doing his MBA in Argentina, his mother would routinely send him cooking products like adobo and sazón - two popular cooking seasonings - from Puerto Rico. It seemed natural that other boricuas living outside the island would want these products too, and they launched their company in 2014.

Now, as people rally for Puerto Rico, these goods made in the isla are getting renewed attention.

Denise Rodríguez, who leads Colmena66, said it was the diaspora that helped them conceptualize the idea. Rodríguez and others were receiving calls and text messages from friends outside the island asking how else they can help, beside sending supplies to those in need.