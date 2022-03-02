Bad Bunny takes on Brad Pitt in 'Bullet Train' action movie trailer

Many people know Bad Bunny as a chart-topping rapper who further globalized Latin urban music and solidified reggaeton's place in the mainstream music scene.

But the Puerto Rican artist will now star in Sony Pictures' upcoming action-thriller film "Bullet Train" alongside an ensemble cast that includes Brad Pitt and Joey King.

Bad Bunny's recent experience wrestling at the WWE’s WrestleMania may have come in handy as audiences see him face Pitt in an intense fighting sequence inside a train, according to the film's new trailer released Wednesday.

Bad Bunny, born Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, made this acting debut last year during the third season of Netflix's "Narcos: Mexico." In the show, he played Everardo Arturo “El Kitty” Paez, a rich young man who worked for the Tijuana Cartel in Mexico during the 1990s.

But "Bullet Train" takes Bad Bunny to modern-day Japan.

The new movie, which is directed by “Atomic Blonde” and “Deadpool 2” filmmaker David Leitch, is based on the novel “Maria Beetle” by Kōtarō Isaka.

It stars Pitt as Ladybug, an experienced assassin who boards a bullet train and encounters several other professional killers. The killers soon realize that their various targets are all interrelated, and their assignments quickly spiral out of control.

As Pitt and his various costars attempt to carry out their missions, they get involved in brutal fights across the train’s various compartments.

The film is set to premiere on July 15 only in theaters.

