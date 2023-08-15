Wendy Guevara becomes the first trans woman to win a Mexican reality TV series

Social media influencer Wendy Guevara made history Sunday when she became the first transgender woman to win a Mexican reality TV series.

Guevara was a contestant on "La casa de los famosos México" ("The Celebrity House Mexico"), the Mexican adaptation of "Celebrity Big Brother" produced by TelevisaUnivision.

“I can’t believe it, my God!” Guevara, 29, said moments after she was crowned winner of the show's inaugural season in Mexico.

Guevara, who won over fans and supporters with her captivating personality, was selected as the show’s winner with 18.2 million fan votes, beating out Peruvian TV host Nicola Porcella, Mexican entrepreneur and influencer Alfonso “Poncho” de Nigris and Mexican actor and politician Sergio “El Tata” Mayer.

Guevara and 13 other celebrities spent 10 weeks living in a house where they were pitted against one another in teams. Participants were voted out weekly by viewers after a series of challenges.

Guevara, who is from León, Guanajuato, is a popular figure in the LGBTQ community, with nearly 6 million Instagram followers.

After her win, fans expressed their support on social media. Rolling Stone pop and Latin music writer Tomás Mier tweeted that "ALL of Mexico is celebrating" and shared images of fans gathering at Mexico City's El Ángel, a monument that represents the country's independence.

Another user tweeted in Spanish: "In a country damaged by prejudice and discrimination, today a trans woman won the most popular reality show with the vote and love from the public."

“Congratulations QUEEN,” the acclaimed Mexican singer Ana Bárbara commented on one of Guevara's Instagram posts.

The show's final week brought in 40 million votes for Guevara and Porcella, including a vote by Mexican Chamber of Deputies President Santiago Creel, who voted for Guevara, according to the Spanish newspaper El País.