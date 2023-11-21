They have day jobs. They take care of their children. Then they go to the fields at night to train for their country as dedicated athletes.

This is how Diana Flores — Mexico’s world champion flag football quarterback and an NFL ambassador for the sport — describes some of her teammates.

In 2022, Flores, 25, threw four touchdowns in leading Mexico over the U.S. national team in an impressive 39-6 gold medal victory at the World Games.

Their success on the field proves that women deserve to get paid like male athletes, she said.

“My sport is not professional. I’ve been playing for the past 10 years representing my country and not getting anything,” Flores told NBC News in a video interview. “It’s the same for me and my teammates.”

And while Mexico’s top flag football player believes that becoming a world champion in her sport can inspire other female athletes to break gender barriers, the pay gap is still significant.

“A female player here in Mexico has to work 10 hours to earn what a male player earns in one hour. That’s the situation we are in right now; at least what I know for soccer in our country,” she said as an example.

Senate committees in Mexico last week backed legislation that would mandate fairer pay for women in sports.

According to the draft of the bill, male soccer players at the top level of the Mexican league earn 643,000 pesos, or approximately $37,185.47 a month — compared to female counterparts who average only 3,700 pesos, or $216 per month.

A female first — and proud of her heritage

Flores will be featured on PBS’s “Groundbreakers” on Tuesday in a show focused on women in sports and hosted by former No. 1 tennis champion and sports legend Billie Jean King.

Flores, who is the first Latina to be part of the national NFL flag football championship, gained wider recognition in the U.S. this year after she featured in the Super Bowl LVII commercial “Run With It.”

The spot shows the Mexican quarterback running past King in a parking lot and evading All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams — who's dressed in a parrot mascot costume — among other people chasing after Flores' yellow football flags. In the commercial Flores spoke in Spanish to the actor who played her mom, which she said in a Los Angeles Times interview was meaningful because it sent a message of unity between two cultures.