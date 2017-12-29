The year in Latino news, politics: Advocates, experts see cause for concern, optimism

Such factors may be why some Latinos are not entirely secure about how they are regarded by other Americans. A November poll from NPR found that Latinos believe institutional discrimination remains a problem in the U.S. One in three Latinos reported that they have faced discrimination while applying for jobs, for equal pay, and when being considered for promotions. About 37 percent of those surveyed said they’d experienced racial or ethnic slurs. Hate crimes against Latinos have also been on the rise.

Thomas A. Saenz, president and general counsel of the Mexican American Legal Defense and Educational Fund (MALDEF) said that he is troubled by the Trump administration’s general attitude towards Latinos.

“I understand why people feel like our community is under siege. A lot of that can be traced to the rhetoric that the president and some of his advisors have continued to put out there in oral statements and in tweets. It is compounded by Donald Trump’s virtual complete exclusion of Latinos from his government,” Saenz said. There are no Latinos of prominence in the White House, save for Secretary of Labor Alexander Acosta, and only one Latino among Trump’s judicial nominees to federal courts.”

The September announcement of the termination of DACA was a low point of 2017, said Saenz. “Trump followed legal advice provided by an attorney general who doesn’t give a damn about what the law is. It is troubling that Trump followed that advice, which was completely unsupported and holds extreme consequences for people.”

The ongoing attempts to weaken or repeal the Affordable Care Act was another negative development this year, Saenz said, as was the presence of Steve Bannon (now departed) and Stephen Miller in Trump’s circle of advisors. “The fact that this administration has such deep ties to nativists and nationalists should be deeply disturbing to the entire country. The fact that it is not is disappointing.”

U.S. Capitol Police drag a blind protester out of a Senate Finance Committee hearing about the proposed Graham-Cassidy Healthcare Bill in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill Sept. 25, 2017 in Washington. Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

Saenz’s concern about Latinos and healthcare is not misplaced. Thanks to “Obamacare,” the uninsured rate for Hispanics has dropped from 24 percent in 2013 to 16 percent. These gains have been threatened by the Trump administration’s cuts to federal subsidies and to outreach efforts for low-income people, and the shortening of the enrollment period for signups.

Saenz is thankful that what he termed the Trump administration’s “incompetence” has prevented them from enacting more policies that negatively impact Latinos and other Americans. “If they were better at what they want to do, we’d be in even more danger.”

There are several metrics that reflect positive developments in the Latino community. The Latino high school dropout rate has plummeted, and Latino` college enrollment has hit a record high.

The Latino unemployment rate has returned to a historic low of 4.7 percent. Yet with Latino labor force participation at 66 percent and the employment/population ratio at 63 percent, it appears Latinos have not completely recovered from the Great Recession.

What’s more, this year Hurricanes Harvey, Irma, and Maria, walloped South Texas, Florida, and Puerto Rico, respectively – all areas home to significant Hispanic populations.

Sineria Ordoñez, interim Executive Director of the Houston Hispanic Forum, told NBC that the immigration issue had impacted recovery efforts. “Our group has been active in delivering messaging on Harvey assistance, and we have found people who do not want to ask for help from the city of FEMA out of fear,” she said. “We have undocumented or mixed status families continuing to live in apartments or homes that are damaged. The mayor has said that people should not be afraid to seek help, so we are trying to find ways to connect these communities with groups offering direct assistance.”

Filling our FEMA forms is often no easy task for native-English speakers, let alone for the many Spanish-speaking residents in Houston who are eligible for aid.

“If you drive through Houston right now and look around, things look pretty good, because the city has cleaned up certain areas very quickly,” Ordoñez said. “That is great, but it is only part of the story. We still have families who have been displaced for two, three months, looking for places to live. You can’t replace a home in a matter of weeks when it is covered in mold. So recovery for us is going to be a long-term effort.” She is proud of the volunteers who have come together to help their fellow Houstonians. “We have people from all socio-economic, political, and religious backgrounds working to rebuild the city.”

Meanwhile, the situation in Puerto Rico remains dire.