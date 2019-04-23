Tomas Ruiz pushes his suitcase as he is accompanied by his father Pablo at the International Airport Ministro Pistarini before boarding a plane to Ireland, in Ezeiza, Argentina on April 4, 2019. Ruiz holds a European passport by descent, and is returning to the home country of his grandparents, far from Argentina's sizzling inflation, high unemployment and sharp currency depreciation.

Tomas F. Cuesta / AP file