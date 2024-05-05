At least 7 injured in California shooting

At least seven people have been injured in a Long Beach, California shooting late Saturday night, according to police.

Officers with the Long Beach Police Department responded to the shooting in the area of South Street and Paramount Boulevard at around 11:15 p.m P.T.

"Approximately seven victims have been reported at this time and all of the victims either self-transported, or were transported by LBFD, to local hospitals," the department said in an update. Police did not share what happened in the lead up to the shooting.

Four of the victims are in critical condition while three have non-life threatening injuries, police said. It's not clear at this time if all the victims were shot.

There are no suspects in custody at this time, and a motive remains unclear.

The Long Beach Police Department asked the public to avoid the scene early Sunday morning while they continue to investigate the shooting, according to a post on their Facebook.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.